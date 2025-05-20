The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jeff Cockrell As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner circle, Jeff Cockrell is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Empowering High-Performance Development and Veteran Success.

Jeff Cockrell, a distinguished entrepreneur, trainer, coach, and Navy veteran, is making a significant impact through his business Gettin' Short, LLC, and its flagship program, the Strategic Leader Transformation. With over four decades of experience in leadership, training and professional development, Mr. Cockrell provides tools and guidance for individuals to thrive in high-performance environments and develop the skills to build and lead high-performing teams in today's challenging business environment. He is also focused on equipping veterans to more smoothly and successfully transition from military to civilian life.

Through Gettin' Short, LLC, Mr. Cockrell specializes in coaching and training services designed to enhance corporate growth, leadership and interpersonal relationships. His work extends to veterans through , which equips veterans with communication skills, strategies and frameworks to more effectively lead in the civilian world and reconnect with a greater sense of purpose after their military service.

After graduating from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Cockrell's career began with service as a Navy Officer. After serving successfully in various leadership roles, he left the Navy and moved into the private sector, gaining additional sales and leadership experience. For more than 25 years, he has been a certified Dale Carnegie trainer, and for the past several years, a Dale Carnegie Master Trainer, and a Certified High Performance Coach. His inspirational coaching and training style reflects empathy, respect, and intentionality, which he strives to integrate into all facets of his work.

A former member of the International Training Quality Board, Mr. Cockrell has been recognized as a Trusted Trainer responsible for more than $1,000,000 in training delivered over the past 3 years and has been ranked in the top 1% of Dale Carnegie trainers worldwide.

Mr. Cockrell attributes much of his success to the influence and guidance of his mentor, Jim Perdomo, the love, support, and example of his late father, Will Cockrell, his mother, JoAnne, and to his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Looking ahead, Mr. Cockrell is focused on expanding his leadership development program, The Strategic Leader Transformation, into a global initiative which empowers trainers to amplify their impact and increase their income while helping thousands of veterans worldwide.

When not working, Mr. Cockrell enjoys sailing, skiing, hanging with family, and giving back to his community.

He can be contacted through his website: .

His email address is: [email protected] .

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

