WORKERS AT GRAPHIC PACKAGING JOIN TEAMSTERS
Over 200 Print Production Workers Gain Strong Union Representation with Local 673
CAROL STREAM, Ill., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Graphic Packaging International have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 673. They are just the latest of a growing group of workers in the print graphics industry all across the country who have locked in strong representation with the Teamsters.
"When you join a union, you're joining a team that will represent you in your biggest fights on the job. It's critical to pick the right one. And that's why my co-workers and I joined the Teamsters," said Robert Gadson, a 30-year press first operator and proud new member of Local 673. "With the solidarity, commitment, and strength that comes with Teamsters representation, we're excited to finally have a real balance of power with management."
The 209 workers produce packaging like cartons, flyers, and cups for a wide range of businesses. They joined Local 673 so they can fight for a strong Teamsters contract that guarantees a real voice on the job, higher wages, and better benefits and work rules.
"These workers fought long and hard to be Teamsters," said Timothy Custer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 673. "They deserve to finally have strong union representation, and Local 673 is ready to provide that for them."
Teamsters Local 673 represents thousands of workers from a range of industries throughout the Chicagoland area. For more information, go to TeamstersLocal673 .
Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]
