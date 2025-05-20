ARTIS STEVENS NAMED TO THE INAUGURAL 2025 TIME100 PHILANTHROPY LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS IN PHILANTHROPY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This list celebrates those who are pioneering new approaches to giving-leveraging innovation, influence, and resources to uplift communities and create lasting change. Stevens was recognized for his nearly 30-year career to empower young people to change society, including his most recent work as President and CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Since joining BBBSA in 2020, the organization has been recognized as a Top 10 Most Trusted Nonprofit by Morning Consult, more than doubled its annual revenue, and expanded its reach to serve more communities, including a return of services to New Orleans.

As the largest youth mentoring organization in the United States, caring adult mentors, affectionately called Bigs, and youth ages 5-25, called Littles, are matched to foster meaningful relationships that empower youth to overcome adversity and reach their full potential. Through a combination of national partnerships, both corporate and foundations, investments in improved technology, and targeted outreach efforts to the 20 million alumni, Stevens has led transformational change for the organization, including reducing the waitlist by a third, reversing 10 years of declining membership, and doubling fundraising revenue.

"I am honored to be included in the inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy, and to be recognized among leaders who are reimagining the future of giving, especially during a critical time for our nation's youth," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, partners, and the countless individuals who work tirelessly to empower young people through mentorship and drive outcomes for youth, families, and communities. Together, we are shaping a future where youth have access to the opportunities, support and empowerment they need to thrive today, and make a lasting impact for tomorrow."

Looking ahead, Stevens and BBBSA remain dedicated to transforming mentorship in America, forging new partnerships, and driving innovative solutions that will continue to shape the future of philanthropy and the nation's youth for years to come.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: .

