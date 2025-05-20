GREENSBORO ATTORNEY APPOINTED TO THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ESTATE PLANNING ATTORNEYS

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys is pleased to announce that Blaire McClanahan, Attorney at Law, has been appointed to the Academy's Board of Governors.

In her new capacity, Ms. McClanahan will serve as an advisor and help guide the direction of the national member organization. She joins eight other attorneys from around the country on the prestigious Board, which is the most important advisory panel to the senior management team at the Academy. Board members participate in research and development and provide feedback on all new Academy products and services.

A member of the Academy since 2014, Ms. McClanahan's practice is dedicated to providing high quality estate planning services in the Greensboro area. She regularly presents free public seminars on estate planning and asset protection strategies. Blaire is a principal at The Law Offices of Cheryl David. She is a member of both the North Carolina and Greensboro Bar Associations.

"The Academy recognizes Ms. McClanahan's outstanding professionalism and dedication to the field of estate planning," explains Robert Armstrong, founder of the Academy. "As a member of the Board of Governors, Blaire will be able to share her knowledge and expertise with the members of the Academy to improve the practice of estate planning across the nation."

The Academy is an educational member organization serving the needs of legal professionals concentrating on estate planning. Through the Academy's comprehensive training and educational programs on state-of-the-art estate planning law and techniques, it fosters excellence in estate planning among its members and helps them deliver the highest possible service to their clients.