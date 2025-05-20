Chesley Brown Launches Fractional CSO Services To Help Companies Navigate An Unpredictable World
“We kept seeing the same thing over and over-companies overwhelmed, under-resourced, and just hoping they wouldn't be the next headline,” said Brent C. Brown, Founder and Executive Chairman of Chesley Brown.“The reality is, one person can't do it all anymore. Security touches every corner of an organization. So, we created this service to fill that leadership gap-for the companies that need real expertise but can't justify a full-time CSO.”
Leadership Built for Uncertainty
Chesley Brown's Fractional CSO service brings in a senior security executive-on a scalable basis-to help organizations anticipate threats, manage risk, and build real resilience. Whether it's guiding high-level policy, conducting risk assessments, or managing crisis response, the Fractional CSO works directly with internal leadership to protect both people and performance.
But it's more than a single consultant-it's access to the full braintrust of Chesley Brown:
- Over 35 years of real-world experience A deep bench of experts across disciplines And a global network of intelligence, investigative, and operational resources
“We're not a staffing agency. When you engage us, you're plugging into decades of insight from people who've walked into chaos and made it make sense,” said Kim Meador, CEO.“Our clients don't just get a name on an org chart-they get a strategic partner who understands their business, their blind spots, and what's around the corner.”
A Scalable Model for Real-World Leadership
Chesley Brown offers three service tiers-from targeted oversight to fully embedded security leadership-ensuring organizations only pay for what they need, when they need it.
Each engagement may include:
- Security program development and gap analysis Crisis response and post-incident evaluation Board-level risk guidance Compliance oversight and audit readiness Digital footprint analysis and threat intelligence Workplace violence prevention and policy development Vendor oversight, training, & policy design
“We were among the first to bring security intelligence into the boardroom,” added Brown.“This is the next evolution-executive-level security leadership that's as agile and forward-thinking as the companies we serve.”
For Companies Who Can't Afford to Gamble
The firm says it created this service for companies who are past the point of DIY security, but not yet ready-or willing-to commit to a six-figure CSO salary. That includes closely held companies, family-owned businesses, regulated industries, and fast-scaling startups with high exposure and lean executive teams.
“We've seen what happens when organizations delay leadership until something breaks,” said Meador.“This model helps them get ahead of the curve. It's not just protection-it's positioning.”
Availability & Contact
Chesley Brown's Fractional CSO services are available immediately across North America. To schedule a consultation or explore service tiers, visit or email ....
About Chesley Brown
Founded in 1990, Chesley Brown International is a leader in corporate security risk management, consulting, and investigative services. With a reputation for discretion, innovation, and strategic foresight, Chesley Brown partners with organizations to identify threats before they become crises-and to lead with confidence when they do.
