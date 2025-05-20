U.S. Interventional Oncology Market Worth $1.59 Billion By 2030: Analysis Of Revenue Shares By Technique, Procedure, Application And End Use

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Interventional Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technique (Ablation Therapies, Embolization Therapies), Procedure (Tumor Ablation, Tumor Biopsy), Application, End Use, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Interventional Oncology Market was valued at USD 998.4 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.17%. The market is growing due to increasing cancer prevalence, rising technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, increasing investments in the field of interventional oncology, and the growing geriatric population in the country.

The rising prevalence of cancer in the U.S. is a major factor driving the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, around. 2,041,910 new cancers are estimated to occur in the U.S. in 2025, while cancer is expected to cause 618,120 mortalities in the same year. As traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy often have significant side effects, minimally invasive alternatives such as radiofrequency ablation and microwave ablation are gaining popularity. These procedures offer localized tumor destruction with minimal damage to surrounding tissues, improving patient outcomes and driving demand for interventional oncology solutions.

Continuous technological advancements in interventional oncology are enhancing the effectiveness and adoption of these procedures. Companies operating in the market are focusing on innovation to introduce advanced products in the market, thereby improving patient outcomes. For instance, in September 2023, Profound Medical obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its TULSA-PRO Thermal Boost module, which allows surgeons to temporarily elevate ablation temperatures in specific areas of the prostate. The Thermal Boost feature has led to improved treatment results in 88% of prostate cancer cases, thereby enhancing both efficacy and workflow efficiency. Such advancements improve clinical outcomes and increase the appeal of interventional oncology among healthcare providers.

The growing investment in interventional oncology from both public and private sectors is accelerating market expansion in the U.S. Government initiatives, research funding, and venture capital investments are supporting the development of innovative treatment modalities to improve precision oncology, ensuring that interventional techniques are integrated into mainstream cancer care. For instance, in December 2024, the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Foundation awarded USD 1.5 million in grants to four research projects, two of which focus on interventional oncology. One study will develop a novel model of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the other will use genetic subtyping for precision-guided interventions for HCC.

U.S. Interventional Oncology Market Report: Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. interventional oncology market report based on techniques, procedures, application, end use:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Ablation Therapies

Embolization Therapies

Biopsy Techniques

Targeted Therapy Delivery Systems Image-Guided Procedures Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Tumor Ablation

Tumor Biopsy

Vascular Interventions Palliative Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer Other Cancer End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $998.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1590 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered United States

The companies profiled in this U.S. Interventional Oncology market report include:



Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Cook Medical

AngioDynamics Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

Siemens Healthineers (Varian)

Teleflex Incorporated Profound Medical

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900