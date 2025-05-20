U.S. Oncology Information Systems Market Report 2025-2030: Revenues To Reach $1.38 Billion, Led By Elekta, Accuray, And Varian Medical Systems (Siemens Healthineers)

The growing prevalence of cancer among various demographics and the rising demand for advanced innovative oncology information systems (OIS) are some of the driving factors for the U.S. oncology information systems industry. Oncology information solutions deployment is high in hospitals & cancer research institutes in the U.S. due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer and the increase in healthcare expenditure budget.

The U.S. OIS industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising cancer burden and the increasing integration of advanced healthcare IT solutions. According to the National Cancer Institute, over 2 million new cancer cases are projected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024, with an estimated 611,720 cancer-related deaths. This escalating disease incidence necessitates robust data management and clinical decision support systems, thereby accelerating the demand for OIS platforms across healthcare facilities.

Moreover, the healthcare sector in the U.S. has witnessed a surge in the adoption of digital technologies aimed at optimizing workflows, administrative functions, and patient care delivery. Oncology information systems, equipped with advanced functionalities such as treatment planning, data visualization, and patient tracking, have emerged as critical tools for improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, increased investment in oncology R&D, supported by both public and private organizations, is fostering product innovation. For instance, the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS), a prominent nonprofit founded in 1978, actively supports the advancement of brachytherapy through professional education, research promotion, and awareness-building initiatives. Such organizations play a pivotal role in driving innovation and knowledge dissemination in oncology care.

In addition, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into oncology workflows is expected to further propel market expansion. In October 2024, Ontada, a McKesson Corporation subsidiary, partnered with Microsoft to utilize Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service, to enhance the processing of unstructured oncology data. This collaboration aims to extract actionable insights from complex clinical documents, ultimately supporting data-driven treatment planning and real-time decision-making.

U.S. Oncology Information Systems Market Report: Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. oncology information systems market report based on products & services, application, and end use:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Software Professional Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology Surgical Oncology

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ablation Care Centers and Cancer Care Centers

Government Institutions Research Facilities

