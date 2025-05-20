2025 North American Bourbon And Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries

North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition logo

Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The contest is now open.

- Christopher J DaviesBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting EntriesOnly U.S. and Canadian-made whiskies May Compete Against America's Native Spirit.Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition will occur on July 12-13, 2024. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The NABWC uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.Winners' Benefits Include:.Handsome physical die-cast medals.Royalty-free digital medal art.Actual scores and judges' notes.Follow-up article in Wine Country InternationalMagazine.Double-Gold and Gold Medal Winners featured at a trade and media tasting in New OrleansPast "Best of Show" Winners Include:.1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon.Northwest Spirits Savor Spear Straight Bourbon Whiskey.Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky.Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey.Eagle Rare 10-Year Whiskey.George Remus-Remus Repeal Reserve Series II.Limited Edition Weller C.Y.P.B. Wheated Bourbon.King's Family Distillery RyeconicFor additional info: Whiskeycomp##Attn: EditorsHigh-resolution, professional photos are available.Additional Information:Online Entries Link:Product Categories List:2025 Entry Fees: $500*Bottles Required:.Two 750ml bottles (or equivalent ounces)*We may request an additional bottle (Gold and Double Gold winners only) for the New Orleans trade & media tasting event.Deadlines:.Online Entries by June 27, 2025.Samples Delivered by July 7, 2025Samples Shipping Address:Wine Country Network, Inc. (NABWC)390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350Broomfield, CO 80021Tel. (303) 665-0855Wine Country Network Inc. produces the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. For more information, visit

