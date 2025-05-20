World Turtle Day® Celebrates A Quarter Century Of Turtle Triumphs

World Turtle Day - May 23

2025 Marks 25 Years of Advocacy and Action

- Susan Tellem, co-founder and executive director of ATRMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From humble beginnings to a global movement, World Turtle Daymarks its 25th anniversary this May 23, 2025. What started as a grassroots effort by American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) has grown into an international celebration of turtle and tortoise conservation, inspiring millions to take action to protect some of the world's oldest-and most endangered-creatures.Over the past 25 years, ATR and its global community have notched countless Turtle Triumphs-victories that have made real impacts in saving turtles and tortoises from the brink. From helping shut down illegal wildlife trafficking operations to advancing critical habitat protections and educating generations of young conservationists, the movement has never been stronger.“When we launched World Turtle Day back in 2000, we never imagined it would become such a powerful force for change,” said Susan Tellem, co-founder and executive director of ATR.“But here we are 25 years later saving these amazing creatures with the help of turtle lovers around the globe. Our intention is that they will survive for generations to come, if we keep fighting to protect them.”A Few Highlights from 25 Years of Turtle Triumphs:●2000: The first official World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23, launching a global awareness movement.●2005: Ongoing enforcement against the illegal sale of tiny turtles under four inches continues, upholding the 1975 FDA ban aimed at preventing salmonella outbreaks.●2010: The #Shellfie campaign gains momentum, encouraging turtle enthusiasts worldwide to share photos and raise awareness on social media.●2015: Conservation efforts lead to increased protections for sea turtles, including the designation of critical habitats and measures to reduce bycatch in fisheries.●2020: ATR intensifies its campaign against live food markets, highlighting the risks they pose to both animal welfare and public health, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.●2025: World Turtle Day celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of global advocacy and conservation efforts.Despite these victories, the work is far from over, Tellem said. Turtles and tortoises face unprecedented challenges, from illegal wildlife trafficking and habitat destruction to climate change and the exotic pet trade. Without urgent, continued action, many species may not survive the next 50 years in the wild.“We've come so far, but the road ahead is even more critical,” Tellem said.“This year's theme, 'Dancing Turtles Rock,' is about celebrating how far we've come-and rallying everyone to keep these incredible animals safe, healthy, and dancing far into the future.”How to Join the Shellebration and Take Action:●🐢 Download the free World Turtle Day Party Pack and host your own celebration-virtual or in person!●🌍 Find World Turtle Day Events happening around the globe and join the shellebration.●🎨 Enjoy Activities for Turtle Lovers of All Ages-fun, educational, and perfect for classrooms or at home.●👕 Get Your Official World Turtle Day Gear and show your support in style!●📱 Follow and like World Turtle Day on Facebook and Instagram, and share your #Shellfies and dance moves.For 25 years, World Turtle Day has proven that when people care, change is possible. Together, we can ensure that turtles keep dancing for the next 25 years-and beyond.Note: World Turtle Day is trademarked-please use the registeredsymbol when referencing.

Susan Tellem

American Tortoise Rescue

