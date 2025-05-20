WOMEN MOVING MILLIONS CEO SARAH HAACKE BYRD NAMED ON TIME 100 PHILANTHROPY LIST

Sarah Haacke Byrd, the CEO of Women Moving Millions (WMM), has been named on the inaugural 2025 TIME 100 Philanthropy list which recognizes singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

- Sarah Haacke Byrd, the CEO of Women Moving MillionsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Haacke Byrd, the CEO of Women Moving Millions (WMM), has been named on the inaugural 2025 TIME 100 Philanthropy list which recognizes singular figures who are shaping the future of giving. She was selected as an innovator for her work to build a strong, connected funding system for the movement for women's rights.The TIME 100 Philanthropy list highlights individuals whose philanthropic strategies are not only generous, but also transformational, moving beyond charity to catalyze systems-level change. The list recognizes individuals driving bold, meaningful change through charitable giving and social impact and celebrates visionaries who are reshaping the philanthropic landscape across sectors including women's issues, climate action, health equity, education, social justice and more.“I'm incredibly honored to be recognized alongside this powerful group of visionary thinkers and changemakers,” Haacke Byrd says.“By elevating women's leadership, Women Moving Millions is building a future where all women and girls have full autonomy, freedom, and agency over every aspect of their lives."Since its inception in 2007, Women Moving Millions has become a global leader in advancing gender equity. A dynamic, impact-led community of philanthropists, investors, and advocates, the group is on a mission to catalyze resources to power the movement for gender equality. WMM's 400-strong membership has collectively committed over $1B to improve the lives of women and girls. Through collaborative leadership (resources, social capital, and expertise), the group seeks to drive greater impact and accelerate progress. By transforming how its members give and invest, they seek to remove barriers for leaders and innovators, inspiring bolder investments from a diverse ecosystem of funding partners."Philanthropy is most powerful when it funds courageous ideas, supports bold leadership, and challenges the status quo,” Haacke Byrd says.“This honor affirms the growing visibility and impact of women's philanthropic leadership and the rising economic power that drives it. We are thrilled our work is being recognized at this moment of great urgency for women and girls globally."The TIME 100 Philanthropy list comes as a new United Nations survey warns that over half of all women's rights organizations supporting women in crisis could close within six months due to sharp declines in international aid. The UN says 308 million people in 73 countries are in need of humanitarian assistance with women and girls disproportionately impacted by crisis which cause life-saving challenges including pregnancy-related deaths, malnutrition, high rates of sexual violence and more.“As the United Nations has warned, we are facing the rollback of decades of progress on women's rights,” Haacke Byrd says.“That makes funding women's equity not only a financial and moral imperative, but vital to addressing a human rights crisis unfolding around the world.”The full TIME100 Philanthropy list ( ) will be featured in the June 9, 2025 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 30.About Women Moving MillionsWomen Moving Millions is a dynamic, impact-led community on a mission to catalyze resources to power the movement for gender equality. Since its founding in 2007, WMM's 400-strong membership has collectively committed over $1B to improve the lives of women and girls. Learn more at .About Sarah Haacke ByrdSarah Haacke Byrd is a philanthropy and social impact leader and the CEO of Women Moving Millions since 2018. With over two decades experience in the nonprofit sector, she has built, guided and led organizations in Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York. An advisor to various philanthropic initiatives, she is known for her ability to mobilize and inspire the public and private sector to make significant investments in large-scale social change - from advancing gender equity to strengthening democracy and expanding human rights. She serves as a Board Member for GoFundMe and Future Forward Women, and is an Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellow.

