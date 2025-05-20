Karnataka BJP Delegation Visits Rain-Affected Areas In Bengaluru, Slams Cong Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP delegation led by the State party President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of the Opposition -- R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy -- visited rain-affected areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders also displayed posters against the Congress-led government and hit out at the Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru Development portfolio.

The BJP delegation visited rain-affected areas near the Silk Board Junction area. They inspected the reasons behind the flooding and the damage caused.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP), R. Ashoka, said: "During the BJP's tenure, Rs 1,600 crore was allocated for Bengaluru's development, but the Congress government cancelled those projects. If those projects had been implemented, the city wouldn't be facing such flooding."

Ashoka demanded that the Congress-led state government must explain what it has done for Bengaluru in the past two years.

"The entire city is submerged due to rain, and people are struggling. Many have died because of the rains. While people are dying, Congress is holding achievement conventions. If the government had any shame, it would have cancelled the convention," the LoP said.

These deaths are due to Congress's failures and the government lacks the moral authority to hold such events," he added while hitting out at the Congress government.

Ashoka also said: "Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Sai Layout and promised development but no funds have been released for it. Flooding occurred at Silk Board last time as well, yet no development funds have been allocated."

"During the BJP's tenure, Rs 1,600 crore was provided for stormwater drains and road development but the Congress cancelled those projects. If those works had proceeded, such flooding wouldn't have occurred," the LoP added.

"Instead of allocating funds for Bengaluru's progress, the money has been misused for other purposes. All funds have been diverted to the tunnel road project, and now every road in the city has become a tunnel," he alleged.

"The government had promised to install sensors at flood-prone areas, but no work has been done. The Meteorological Department had warned about heavy rains on April 15, yet the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not hold any precautionary meetings in the past month," Ashoka charged.

"Instead, they (Congress) hurriedly prepared for the convention. Congress leaders claim they filled 14,000 potholes, but now people all set to shut down the Congress party itself," he remarked.

"During the BJP's tenure, Rs 57,000 to Rs 8,000 crore was allocated annually for Bengaluru. The Congress government has diverted all funds meant for Bengaluru to build tunnels."

"The government shows no concern for Bengaluru's flooding. Greater Bengaluru has turned into Water Bengaluru. The government is bringing misery and deaths to people's doorsteps," he said, while accusing the Congress-led state government.

State BJP President Vijayendra said, "The Congress-led state government, instead of carrying out necessary pre-monsoon works in Bengaluru, is indulging in celebrations in Hosapet. Celebrating the completion of two years in power while neglecting civic responsibilities is an unpardonable offence."

"The Chief Minister should focus on Bengaluru's development works. The government should complete the work at a fast pace," he urged the Congress government in the state.

He accused the state government of being an incompetent administration and said that it has no dignity or accountability.

He added that the entire city of Bengaluru gets flooded with just a few hours of rain while four people have lost their lives.

"Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah talk about Greater Bengaluru, but just adding the word "Greater" isn't enough," he said.

Vijayendra asked how many thousands of crores have been allocated for Bengaluru's development.

"When the BJP was in power earlier in the state, several development projects were carried out with funds amounting to thousands of crores."

He drew attention to the fact that current projects have stalled because the contractors haven't been paid.

He criticised D.K. Shivakumar for speaking about the tallest tower and tunnel roads when the people of Bengaluru are not interested in such projects.

"What the public wants is a proper drainage system to handle rainwater."

He emphasised the need to repair stormwater drains and address encroachments on lakes.

He said that on Monday, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were instructing officials to remove silt.

Vijayendra questioned whether they (Congress) are unaware of the monsoon season-don't they know when it rains?

"Why wasn't pre-monsoon work carried out despite having prior knowledge?" he asked.