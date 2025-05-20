PUBLIC ALLIES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP IN ACTION FUND

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Nonprofit organizations across the country are facing uncertainty," says Jenise Terrell, CEO of Public Allies. "We are appealing to individuals and philanthropic organizations to fill this gap that has been created by the intentional deconstruction of the nation's social safety net. Our network of innovative, community-rooted leaders are ready to stand in the fold when the government cannot be counted on to ensure that all of its citizens thrive."

Since its founding in 1992, Public Allies has partnered with over 3000 local nonprofit organizations and government agencies, and equipped more than 10,000 young community leaders with the skills to launch impactful new programs and initiatives to innovatively address such critical issues as education, homelessness, hunger, violence prevention, and underemployment.

With a powerful network of leaders and 30 years of experience bringing disparate leaders together to build novel solutions, Public Allies is meeting this moment by mobilizing everyday heroes across this country to join together to build networks of support for the communities that will be the most devastated by recent federal funding cuts.

"Strong communities are the foundation of our democracy. Every time we invest in a young leader or empower a local organization, we are reinforcing the very fabric of American democracy-enhancing public safety, innovation, and quality of life," says Wisconsin State Rep Darrin Madison. "Public Allies served as a jumping off point in my life and in the life of so many community leaders in Milwaukee. If we don't respond swiftly, the impact of these funding cuts will be felt for generations to come."

About Public Allies

Public Allies is a 501c3 national nonprofit whose mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Since 1992, Public Allies has helped underrepresented leaders serve our country, get on successful pathways to higher education and careers, and bring communities together to work for the common good.

