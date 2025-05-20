Intec Bioplastics, Inc. Announces The Successful Launch Of Their Newest Sustainable Packaging

Intec Bioplastics Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Bioplastics, Inc. is proud to announce the successful launch of our newest sustainable packaging EarthPlus® Hercules BioflexTM Stretch Wrap, which can be used for pallet wrap and food wrap. We are the most economically, feasible, and sustainable stretch wrap in the Global market. Our customers love the performance of our sustainable packaging. Every customer that we have sold the Hercules BioflexTM stretch wrap to has reordered.

Our Hercules BioflexTM Films are APR Certified, ASTM tested with an elongation of stretch of 1,799%. Hercules BioflexTM is temperature tolerant to heat, and cold and is made with 35% renewable plant-based material that dramatically reduces our customers Carbon Footprint. Less plastic in packaging means less microplastics. The average person can be injesting approximately a credit card worth of plastic into their body each week.

Intec Bioplastics, Inc., is a bio resin engineering company that assists its customers to achieve their sustainability goals of Net Zero Carbon Footprint, Net Zero plastic, and waste to landfills.

Intec is looking for Join Venture Partners and Sales Representatives, to assist us to expand our sales goals on a National basis. Together we could reduce microplastics in our environment. Help us to "SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT TO SAVE HUMANITY" with our patented, sustainable packaging.

For more information about our sustainable packaging, contact us at [email protected] .

Website: .

SOURCE Intec Bioplastics, Inc.

