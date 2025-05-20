Kering: Bond Issue For A Total Amount Of EUR 750 Million
|PRESS RELEASE
|May 20, 2025
BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 750 MILLION
Kering has issued a single-tranche bond for a total of EUR 750 million, with a 4.5-year maturity and a 3.125% coupon.
This issue, in line with the Group's active liquidity management, enables Kering to enhance its financial flexibility.
The great success of this issue with bond investors underscores the market's confidence in Kering's credit quality.
Kering has a long-term rating of 'BBB+' from Standard & Poor's.
About Kering
Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering's Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.
Attachment
-
Press release - Bond issue - May 2025
