Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast 2025-2035 With Regional And Country-Level Analysis Featuring Astrazeneca, Astellas Pharma, Novartis, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Region and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.The dry age-related macular degeneration market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by a range of key factors. One of the primary drivers is the aging global population, as age is the most significant risk factor for developing dry age-related macular degeneration. With an increasing number of elderly individuals, the demand for effective treatments and diagnostic tools is on the rise. Additionally, advancements in retinal imaging technologies, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, are enabling earlier detection and more precise monitoring of disease progression, driving market growth.Furthermore, the growing focus on precision medicine and genetic testing is enhancing the ability to tailor treatments to individual patients, thus improving clinical outcomes. The increasing awareness of eye health and the rising adoption of preventive measures, such as lifestyle changes and regular eye screenings, are also stimulating demand. Moreover, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and the availability of specialized training for ophthalmologists are fuelling the adoption of innovative AMD treatment options. The combination of these drivers is poised to continue supporting the growth of the dry AMD market.Despite the positive growth trajectory, several challenges continue to impact the global dry age-related macular degeneration market. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of treatment and diagnostic technologies can be a significant barrier. Innovative treatments, especially in the realm of gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and advanced imaging technologies, come with high development and implementation costs. This can limit access to effective therapies in low- and middle-income regions, where healthcare infrastructure may be less developed and resources are limited.Moreover, lack of effective treatments for the advanced stages of dry AMD. While there are interventions to manage early stages, such as nutritional supplements and lifestyle modifications, there is no cure or approved treatment that can significantly reverse the damage once it progresses to advanced dry AMD or geographic atrophy. This limitation has restricted the market potential for advanced therapies and treatment options.As the dry age-related macular degeneration market continues to evolve, several emerging trends are expected to significantly influence its future trajectory. The increasing development of innovative treatments, such as gene therapies, retinal implants, and biologic agents targeting disease progression, is poised to provide new hope for patients. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including high-resolution imaging and artificial intelligence-driven tools for early detection, will allow for more precise monitoring and intervention. With the aging global population, particularly in regions with a higher prevalence of AMD, the demand for cost-effective, easy-to-administer, and efficient treatment options will continue to rise. Additionally, increased focus on the role of lifestyle modifications, such as diet and supplements, will shape prevention strategies, offering a holistic approach to managing age-related macular degeneration.In conclusion, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is expected to experience steady growth, driven by advancements in therapeutic interventions, heightened awareness, and a focus on early detection. As research and development in this space continue to progress, key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers, will play a critical role in improving treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. The market's expansion, coupled with continued innovation, will empower patients with better management tools, reducing the long-term burden of the condition and preserving vision for millions around the world.1.1 Introduction1.2 Market Trends1.3 Regulatory Framework1.4 Epidemiology of Dry AMD1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis1.6 Market Dynamics1.6.1 Impact Analysis1.6.2 Market Drivers1.6.3 Market Challenges1.6.4 Market Opportunities2.1 North America2.1.1 Key Findings2.1.2 Market Dynamics2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast2.1.3.1 North America Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country2.1.3.1.1 U.S.2.2 Europe2.2.1 Key Findings2.2.2 Market Dynamics2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast2.2.3.1 Europe Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country2.2.3.1.1 Germany2.2.3.1.2 U.K.2.2.3.1.3 France2.2.3.1.4 Italy2.2.3.1.5 Spain2.3 Asia Pacific2.3.1 Key Findings2.3.2 Market Dynamics2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast2.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country2.3.3.1.1 Japan3.1 Key Development and Strategies3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions3.1.2 Synergistic Activities3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals3.1.5 Other Activities3.2 Company Profiles3.2.1 AstraZeneca3.2.2 Astellas Pharma3.2.3 Novartis AG3.2.4 Apellis Pharmaceuticals3.2.5 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals3.2.6 Belite Bio3.2.7 Aviceda Therapeutics3.2.8 Cognition Therapeutics3.2.9 Annexon Biosciences3.2.10 Lineage Cell TherapeuticsFor more information about this report visit

