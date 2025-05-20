Women Grow Expands Partnership With Benzinga Capital Conference To Unite Women Entrepreneurs

Women Grow partners with Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: The leading cannabis investment and branding conference in North America.

Bloom & Bond: Join the women shaping the future of cannabis business on Monday, June 9.

Women's groups unite at Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Chicago June 8-10.

Women-led initiatives, including the #InvestinHER Lounge, First Pour, and Canna & Coffee, unite women business groups to connect and collaborate.

- Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and Chairwoman of Women Grow

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women-led cannabis groups from across the country will join forces during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , taking place June 8–10 at the Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago. As part of an expanded strategic partnership with Benzinga, Women Grow will collaborate with a wide range of women business organizations from across the country, including Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC), Verdant Strategies, BIPOCann and others to be announced, for a series of activations focused on providing mentorship, practical business support, and access to capital for women-led companies.

In collaboration with Benzinga's #InvestInHER initiative, the programming is designed to champion female entrepreneurs by advancing financial literacy, strengthening leadership skills, and equipping women with the tools they need to grow and scale their businesses. Women business owners can apply for a scholarship to attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at this link .

“Benzinga has opened new doors for our community, and we're stepping through with purpose,” said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and Chairwoman of Women Grow.“This continued partnership gives women in cannabis a meaningful platform to connect, get informed, and achieve greater visibility.”

“This initiative ensures that women in cannabis receive the education, mentorship and funding access they deserve,” said Asya Hill, Executive Director of Illinois Women in Cannabis.

#InvestinHER programming and affiliated events include:

-The First Pour (Sunday, June 8, 6:00pm-8:30pm): Come try an exclusive Mocktail powered by Eybna while supporting important causes championed by Women Grow and Freedom Grow. Providing early networking for scholarship recipients and conference attendees.

-Canna & Coffee: Women's Morning Mixer (Monday, June 9, 7:30am–8:30am): A morning meetup at the #InvestinHER Lounge powered by Women Grow focused on leadership, financing, and peer connection.

-Bloom & Bond: Women Shaping the Future of Cannabis Business (Monday, June 9, 5:00pm-8:00pm): IWC, along with sponsors including Ascend Co-Lab and Bud & Mary's, hosts Women Grow and other organizations for an empowering evening of connection and community designed to connect local women and businesses together with the groups visiting Chicago for Benzinga. Access tickets at this link.

-#InvestinHER Lounge (Monday, June 9–Tuesday, June 10): Women Grow hosts a lounge where women business leaders can access mentorship, schedule investor meetings, and conduct peer-to-peer networking in a collaborative space. Schedule mentorship meetings with leaders Leah Heise of Gemini Twin Consulting/Wolf Meyer and Stephanie Pow of Emerald Lane Recruiting. Location: 7th Floor.

“While it's encouraging to see that women now hold more than 30% of executive roles in cannabis, a rebound from the pandemic-era low, there's still a long way to go. Female ownership has dropped to just 16%, and access to capital remains a major barrier. That's why our multi-year partnership with Women Grow is so important. It's not just about visibility; it's about creating real pathways to leadership, investment, and sustainability for women in this industry,” said Javier Hasse, strategic advisor at Benzinga.

“Cannabis is still a male-dominated industry - but the most resilient strategies, the most future-ready companies I've seen are being led by women. Leadership isn't just about position; it's about presence, and Benzinga is creating space for more women to show up, share insight, and shape what's next. Verdant Strategies is proud to support that energy by sponsoring the Canna and Coffee Mixer with Women Grow - a space to connect, expand our networks, and champion the women driving this industry forward,” said Rachel Wright, CPA, MST, Founder & CEO, Verdant Strategies & 420CPA.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or ....

Women Grow

Women Grow is a dynamic movement that empowers women to succeed through connecting, educating, and inspiring future leaders. Founded in 2014, Women Grow has become the largest network of women in cannabis, working to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem. The organization hosts events, conferences, and programs nationwide, envisioning a world where women are at the forefront of leadership, entrepreneurship and advocacy.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier event for cannabis business and investment, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders for dealmaking and market insights. Founded by financial media leader Benzinga, the conference is a launchpad for growth-connecting companies with capital and strategic partners. The June 8–10, 2025 event in Chicago will feature panels, keynotes, and curated networking, including the Invest in Her program with Women Grow.

Illinois Women in Cannabis

Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC), established in 2014, is a staple in the Illinois cannabis community. IWC is committed to advancing women in the cannabis industry by advocating for equitable representation and fostering safe, inclusive spaces for women to thrive. Through targeted educational programs, professional networking, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and opportunity, we empower women to connect, lead, and succeed. We believe that women's leadership is essential to shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable cannabis industry-and we are here to make that vision a reality.

Shawna Seldon McGregor

Maverick Public Relations

+1 917-971-7852

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.