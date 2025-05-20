Pathways Consulting Group Recognized By ISG In The 2025 Servicenow Ecosystem Partners Report

Independent research firm recognizes Pathways for Consulting, Implementation & Integration and Managed Services excellence in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

OLYPHANT, Pa., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways Consulting Group has been recognized as a Contender in the ISG Provider Lens 2025 - ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners . The firm earned this distinction across all three evaluation categories: Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration, and Managed Services.

The report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, highlights Pathways' ability to deliver value throughout the entire ServiceNow lifecycle. ISG's evaluation confirms the company's track record of providing high-quality, future-ready solutions that incorporate ServiceNow's latest innovations, including AI/ML and Now Assist.

"This acknowledgment by ISG means so much because it celebrates the work our team puts in every day," said Mary Manzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group. "Recognition like this doesn't happen without extraordinary people. We've built something special together, and I'm proud of how we continue to show up for each other and for our clients."

The ISG report also underscored Pathways' forward-thinking capabilities, positioning the company to support clients in modernizing operations and accelerating digital transformation. Backed by a passionate team and a decade of proven results, Pathways remains committed to delivering thoughtful, agile ServiceNow solutions that grow with clients and meet the challenges of tomorrow, today.

About Pathways Consulting Group

We are ServiceNow experts. At Pathways, we listen. We care. We execute. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Pathways Consulting Group has been helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade.

From financial services to media/entertainment, high-tech to retail, we help organizations across industries automate processes, saving them time and man-hours, leading to a faster realization of ROI and employee adoption of ServiceNow.

We've earned and have always maintained a high (4.85/5) customer satisfaction score for over fifteen years, and have earned our reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as our flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes.

Media Contact :

Jeff Giovinazzo

President, Pathways Consulting Group

[email protected]

917-952-5004

SOURCE Pathways Consulting Group

