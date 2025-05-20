Tamara Gurney Honored As Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Banker - Small Business Advocate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a region home to over 65,000 banking professionals, this recognition speaks volumes-not only about Gurney's personal commitment to small businesses but also about Mission Valley Bank's long-standing role as a champion for community growth.

When Tamara Gurney founded Mission Valley Bank in July 2001, her vision was clear: create a community-focused bank rooted in relationship banking, where small business clients receive more than just transactions-they gain a partner. From day one, Mission Valley Bank set out to redefine the client experience, delivering high-touch, personalized service led by bankers who understand the needs of entrepreneurs and business owners.

More than two decades later, that promise has not only endured-it has grown. Under Gurney's leadership, Mission Valley Bank secured its Community Development Financial Institution status in 2007, affirming its mission to invest in local communities and drive economic opportunities. Today, the bank continues to champion its founding philosophy: Bank Local | Build Local-a belief that when local deposits stay in the community, they fuel small business growth, create jobs, and strengthen the economic foundation for everyone.

With locations in Sun Valley, Santa Clarita, and a recently opened branch in Burbank, the bank is expanding its footprint with intention and purpose. Plans are already underway to open a new branch in Arcadia later this year, extending Mission Valley Bank's reach and resources to even more small business communities across Southern California.

The Los Angeles Business Journal honor also recognized the work of Mission Valley Bank's Senior Vice President of Community Development, Paula Bahamon, further cementing the bank's place among the region's top financial institutions driving meaningful, and measurable community impact.

In an industry where scale often overshadows service, Tamara Gurney has built something different-on purpose. Her recognition is not an individual honor, but a reflection of a team of Bankers that prioritizes clients and small business success.

As Mission Valley Bank continues to grow-branch by branch, relationship by relationship-it remains rooted in the values it was built on: service, trust, and entrepreneurial partnership. And at its center is a founder who has never been interested in doing what is expected-only what is right.

About Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, community-focused business bank dedicated to building lasting relationships and delivering financial solutions that support the growth of local businesses and individuals. The Bank is known for its deep local relationships, personalized service, and commitment to building stronger communities through tailored financial solutions. Member FDIC

To learn more, visit

SOURCE Mission Valley Bank