Innovation Minds And Amazon Business Collaborate To Enhance Employee Rewards And Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Minds, a leader in employee experience solutions, is redefining workplace rewards by integrating Amazon Business directly into its platform. Now, employees can seamlessly redeem points earned through engagement activities for reward items from Amazon Business' vast catalog of products from hundreds of thousands of sellers, all within the Innovation Minds platform. This integration empowers Innovation Minds users with a seamless, fully integrated Amazon Business end-to-end experience.

The collaboration introduces a reimagined rewards experience, allowing employees to easily access Amazon Business' familiar shopping interface directly from the Innovation Minds platform.

"Innovation Minds taps into the robust Amazon Business logistics network, vast catalog of products, and familiar shopping experience to provide organizations with a truly special way to recognize and reward their employees," said Georgiana Sidor, Senior Manager, Partnerships and Business Development, at Amazon Business. "Now, when managers want to recognize their employees, the employee can choose their selection in the Innovation Minds' web or mobile application and Amazon Business will ship the employee's selection directly to their preferred address."

"Amazon Business has set the bar for accessibility and product selection, and now Innovation Minds brings that experience directly to its workplace rewards," said Bala Balasubramaniam, CTO and Founder of Innovation Minds. "With the support of the Amazon Business team, we're shaping the future of employee engagement. This integration provides Innovation Minds users with a familiar Amazon Business experience, offering a seamless, end-to-end journey with a user-friendly interface they already know and trust."

By integrating Amazon Business with the Innovation Minds platform, companies can customize, tailor and control their rewards program within their specified budgets. They can also monitor usage trends and design rewards programs aligned with their values and provide accolades that are genuinely rewarding. Unlike traditional programs with limited options, Innovation Minds ensures employees, in any location, can easily choose items they genuinely want and use.

Innovation Minds takes the rewards experience to the next level with its integration of the Amazon Business Search API. In contrast to conventional vendor tools, Innovation Minds offers a seamless Amazon Business shopping experience for merchandise rewards, enriched with Innovation Minds' responsible buying insights. As a trailblazer in this space, we set the standard for secure, employee-centric rewards ecosystems, redefining how organizations inspire and delight their teams.

With features like flexible product selection, mobile accessibility, and financial safeguards, Innovation Minds continues to set the bar for workplace rewards, elevating the employee experience through thoughtful, user-centric design that empowers employees to make thoughtful choices in their rewards journey.

About Innovation Minds

Innovation Minds is a leading SaaS platform that empowers organizations to drive employee engagement, innovation, and collaboration. Through its integrated solutions for rewards, recognition, and feedback, Innovation Minds helps companies create vibrant workplace cultures, boost productivity, and unlock the potential of their teams. Trusted by forward-thinking organizations worldwide, Innovation Minds transforms how businesses connect, inspire, and innovate. For more information, visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Bala Balasubramaniam,

CEO, Innovation Minds.

+1 408 605 8471, [email protected]

Maria Carmina,

Head of Customer Success & Outreach, Innovation Minds.

+1 408 478 9229, [email protected]

SOURCE Innovation Minds

