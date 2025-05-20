Immotion Launches Dolphins Of The Reef -- A Stunning New VR Journey Beneath The Waves

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immotion, a global pioneer in immersive edutainment, proudly unveils its newest virtual reality experience, Dolphins of the Reef. This groundbreaking VR film begins rolling out across North America and Europe by the end of May.

Transporting audiences into the Red Sea, Dolphins of the Reef invites viewers to swim with 25 bottlenose dolphins as they glide through rich coral ecosystems and engage in captivating social behaviors-all brought to life through state-of-the-art motion-based VR.

Led by Immotion's Emmy Award-winning team, the production utilized cutting-edge 360° technology to capture up-close interactions with dolphins in their natural habitat. The film was developed in collaboration with marine biologist Dr. Angela Ziltener, who's dedicated years studying this particular dolphin pod.

"As our team explored the reef with Dr. Shireen Rahimi, we observed the dolphins rubbing against coral", said Rod Findley, CEO of Immotion. "That behavior guided us to bring in Dr. Ziltener to help us understand and document the pod's unique relationship with their environment."

Beyond showcasing the dolphins' behavior, the film underscores a deeper message: the urgent need to protect coral reef ecosystems. Since 1950, over half of the world's coral reefs have been lost due to climate change, pollution, and rising ocean temperatures-putting species like the bottlenose dolphin at serious risk.

"This loss has a cascading effect on marine life," Findley added. "By immersing viewers into the dolphins' world, we hope to foster empathy, curiosity, and action. Dolphins of the Reef is more than entertainment-it's a call to protect our planet's most delicate ecosystems."

"Audiences will get to witness how intricately dolphins interact with coral reef systems for the first time," said Ken Musen, VP of Content at Immotion. "It's a rare window into their world."

With over 120 installations globally, Immotion partners with aquariums, zoos, museums, and science centers to provide high-impact, revenue-generating attractions that educate the public and fund vital conservation work.

Dolphins of the Reef joins Immotion's award-winning portfolio, which includes Shark Dive and Gorilla Trek, known for their compelling storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Coming this summer, Immotion will debut a new animated VR adventure featuring dinosaurs-details to follow.

As a leader in immersive storytelling, Immotion continues to blend next-gen technology with conservation-driven narratives, bringing the wonders of the natural world directly to audiences of all ages.

SOURCE Immotion

