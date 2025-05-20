Alacrita Expands Investor Support Services With Appointment Of Lucas Rodriguez, Phd

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alacrita, a leading life science consulting firm , has expanded its biotech investment and fundraising advisory services with the appointment of Lucas Rodriguez, PhD, as Partner. Dr. Rodriguez will play a key role in strengthening the firm's support for life science investors and biotech companies throughout the investment lifecycle, from opportunity assessment and capital raising guidance to post-investment execution and value creation.

Dr. Rodriguez brings deep operational and strategic experience as a biotech founder, CEO, and dealmaker. He founded CerSci Therapeutics, a neuroscience company acquired by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in 2020, and most recently led Doloromics, a discovery-stage biotech focused on novel pain therapies. Previously, as an Alacrita consultant, he provided strategic insight across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, CNS, pain, metabolic disorders, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease.

His appointment supports Alacrita's expanded biotech investment & fundraising advisory services , which integrate scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise to help clients move from capital strategy to effective execution across development and investor-facing priorities. Alacrita offers a flexible and convenient pool of high-caliber consultants with expertise in management and core R&D disciplines, which VC investors can draw upon to help evaluate investment opportunities, support the formation of new biotech companies, and help their existing portfolio companies to deliver on key development milestones. This work complements internal capabilities, enabling biotech companies to advance their pipelines efficiently while staying aligned with scientific priorities and investor expectations.

"Lucas has founded, led, and sold biotech companies, giving him an ideal perspective on both the investor and operator sides of the table," said Alastair Southwell, Managing Partner at Alacrita. "We are thrilled to welcome him back as a Partner, where he will drive our investment and fundraising advisory work and help clients achieve their most critical development milestones."

With first-hand experience in building and financing early-stage companies, Dr. Rodriguez understands the challenges faced by scientific founders and management teams - crafting compelling narratives, engaging investors, and advancing programs toward key inflection points. He will advise clients on asset evaluation, capital strategy, investor engagement, and operational alignment to maximize value creation.

For more information, please visit

About Alacrita

Alacrita is a pharma and biotech consulting firm distinguished by the first-hand experience of its subject-matter experts - professionals who have spent their careers discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing drug products. The firm's core team is complemented by a purpose-built network of over 350 specialist consultants, enabling Alacrita to deliver precisely relevant expertise tailored to the needs of each project across a broad range of R&D and business challenges.

Alacrita supports clients across the product and company lifecycle, working with pharma and biotech companies, academic innovators, and investors, as well as law firms involved in pharmaceutical and biotech-related disputes. The firm is known for its flexibility and responsiveness, drawing on integrated, cross-functional expertise to help clients navigate complex challenges across multiple stages of development and across diverse functional areas.

Its biotech investment & fundraising advisory practice provides end-to-end support, from opportunity assessment and capital strategy to company formation, investor relations, due diligence, and post-raise execution, among other services, to help clients advance programs efficiently while maintaining alignment between scientific priorities and investor expectations.

For further information, please contact:

Alastair Southwell, Managing Partner | US

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 617 714 9696

Address: One Broadway, Floor 14, Cambridge, MA 02142

Saadia Anastasiou, Principal | UK & Europe

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +44 207 691 4915

Address: 2 Royal College St, London, United Kingdom

SOURCE Alacrita

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED