Arterra Wines Canada Selects Gospotcheck By FORM To Power Retail Execution With Image Recognition

DENVER, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck , a leading provider of field execution management software, today announced that Arterra Wines Canada, one of the country's premier wine producers and marketers, has selected GoSpotCheck to enhance its retail visibility and performance through advanced image recognition technology.

Arterra will use GoSpotCheck's image recognition solution to capture and analyze SKU-level data from in-store photos. This capability allows Arterra to gather actionable insights into market intelligence, assortment compliance, and pricing, enabling faster and more informed decision-making at the shelf.

Arterra is a trailblazer in the Canadian wine industry, with roots stretching back to 1874. Today, it proudly owns and distributes some of the world's most iconic and cherished wine brands, including Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, and Kim Crawford. With a presence in every Canadian province and a robust distribution network across retail, grocery, and on-premise channels, Arterra stands as a leading force in the country's beverage alcohol landscape. The company also operates a network of estate wineries, retail wine boutiques, and wine clubs, underscoring its commitment to quality and exceptional customer experiences.

"We're thrilled to welcome Arterra as a new customer," said Ali Moosani, CEO at GoSpotCheck. "With our image recognition capabilities, Arterra can unlock critical insights from the shelf and turn retail data into actionable strategies."

By integrating GoSpotCheck into its retail execution strategy, Arterra aims to increase operational efficiency, strengthen its competitive edge, and ensure its brands are consistently and correctly represented across retail environments.

About GoSpotCheck by FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. AI-powered image recognition and task management saves field teams time and provides leaders with real-time shelf intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world.

About Arterra Wines Canada

Arterra Wines Canada is a leading producer and marketer of award-winning wines in Canada, with a portfolio that includes many of the country's most recognized and respected brands. With a legacy that spans over 150 years, Arterra is committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in every bottle.

SOURCE FORM

