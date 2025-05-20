Nebraska’S ERS Real Estate Group Brings $170M In Production And Big Vision To Exp Realty ERS Juggernaut Joins Exp Realty With Plans To Reshape The Real Estate Experience Through Its Elite Real Estate Systems LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the addition of ERS Real Estate Group, the residential arm of Omaha-based Elite Real Estate Systems LLP (ERS). Co-founders Jeff Cohn and Renee Mueller are leaders of the 53 agents who closed $170 million in sales volume across 575 units in 2024.

Previously known as kwELITE, ERS Real Estate Group was affiliated with Keller Williams from 2011 through early 2025. Over the past decade, the group built a reputation as one of the most tech-forward, production-driven teams in the Midwest - and now they're poised to take that success to the next level with eXp Realty.

This move is more than a high-producing team change - it's part of a sweeping vision to integrate all aspects of the homeownership experience. Following a $70 million merger with investment firm Good Life Capital, ERS is launching a comprehensive real estate ecosystem that includes not only traditional brokerage services but also mortgage, title, insurance, and a suite of home services such as solar, security, pest control, and more.

“Today marks a monumental shift,” said Jeff Cohn, Co-Founder and CEO of Elite Real Estate Systems.“By merging with Good Life Capital and partnering with eXp, we're accelerating our vision to connect every homeowner and tenant with every service they need – in a smarter, faster, and more seamless way than ever before.”

To power this next chapter, Good Life Capital and ERS are building a fintech platform slated to launch in fall 2025. The platform will integrate mortgage, insurance, title, CRM tools, digital payments, and secure transaction management - all enhanced by AI and designed to simplify the homeownership lifecycle from start to finish.

For ERS, eXp Realty's cloud-based model offers the perfect foundation to scale nationally while tapping into a network of forward-thinking agents and brokers.

“Good Life Capital brings the investment strength, eXp brings the reach, and we bring the vision,” said Renee Mueller, President of Elite Real Estate Systems.“Together, we're building something real estate has never seen before.”

eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja praised the alignment between ERS' vision and eXp's innovation-driven culture.

“ERS Real Estate Group represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership we're proud to welcome to eXp,” said Pareja.“Jeff, Renee, and their team are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate, and their vision for an integrated, tech-enabled future is one we fully support and are excited to help amplify.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 . These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company's ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at