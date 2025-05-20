New Vancouver SEO Agency Ethical Champ Launches With Transparency At Its Core

New SEO Agency Ethical Champ Puts Trust and Transparency First

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEO Agency“Ethical Champ” Launches With a Mission to Bring Transparency and Results Back to Digital Marketing

A new SEO agency has entered the digital space, and it's built on something often missing from the industry: transparency. Ethical Champ, founded in Vancouver by SEO veteran Michael Patch, officially launches this month with a bold promise-no shortcuts, no gimmicks, and no smoke and mirrors.

With over 13 years of hands-on SEO experience, Michael Patch created Ethical Champ in response to what he saw as a growing disconnect between agencies and their clients.“Too many business owners have been burned by vague SEO PDF reports and shady tactics,” says Patch.“I wanted to build something prioritizing real expertise, honest communication, and long-term results.”

The name itself reflects the values behind the brand. Ethical Champ is not just a philosophy-it's also an anagram of the founder's name, Michael Patch.

Ethical Champ delivers SEO services tailored to businesses that want long-term, sustainable growth without shortcuts. The agency focuses exclusively on white-hat SEO, combining in-depth keyword research, technical site optimization, content strategy, and high-quality link outreach. Each campaign is supported by custom-built Google Looker Studio dashboards, offering real-time visibility into keyword movement, indexing status, and organic traffic trends. Clients no longer have to rely on screenshots or vanity metrics-they get the full picture, backed by data that actually matters.

Patch's approach to SEO is rooted in hands-on work and time-tested strategy.“I've seen a lot of SEO trends come and go-keyword stuffing, exact match domains, even the AI content arms race-but the fundamentals still win,” he said.“When you create valuable content, fix the technical issues holding a site back, and build authority correctly, Google rewards it. It just takes consistency and a clear plan.”

While Ethical Champ works with businesses across industries, the agency specializes in SEO for law firms, local service providers, consultants, and startups-companies that depend on visibility in search to generate leads. One of the agency's standout offerings is a free video SEO audit, recorded by Patch personally, which breaks down what's working, what's broken, and where opportunity lies. This audit-first approach ensures every potential client starts with clear insights before any sales pitch.

The agency's website, , reflects the same values it promotes-minimal fluff, straight answers, and real expertise. In addition to service offerings, the site features an SEO blog to educate business owners about how SEO works, what to look out for in the industry, and how to take small steps that lead to big results.

Transparency isn't just a buzzword at Ethical Champ-it's the agency's foundation. That includes:

- No contracts or lock-ins that trap clients into services they no longer need

- Custom SEO real-time tracking dashboards

- Honest conversations about timelines, results, and realistic expectations

“We're not here to promise overnight rankings or quick wins. That's not how good SEO works,” Patch said.“We're here to educate, guide, and build strategies that stand the test of time. Our clients should always know what we're doing and why.”

As AI continues to disrupt search behavior and Google rolls out increasingly complex algorithm updates, Ethical Champ positions itself as a steady hand for businesses that don't want to get lost in the chaos. Whether optimizing a small local site or helping a national brand clean up technical issues, the agency delivers strategies rooted in real-world experience, not hype.

“We're not trying to be the loudest agency or the one with the flashiest case study,” Patch said.“We just want to be the one our clients trust.”

Ethical Champ is now accepting new clients for 2025 and offering free video audits on a limited basis.

For more information, visit or connect with Michael Patch directly through the website.

About Ethical Champ

Ethical Champ is a Vancouver-based SEO agency founded by Michael Patch. With over 13 years of experience in search marketing, the agency offers expert-driven SEO services focused on transparency, ethical practices, and results clients can understand. From technical SEO to content optimization and link building, Ethical Champ helps businesses grow through lasting strategies.

