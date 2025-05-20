Kovay Gardens Reaffirms Commitment To Emiliano Zapata Elementary School In La Cruz De Huanacaxtle

Helping our next generation

Kovay Gardens Miracles Team at Work

Kovay Gardens has demonstrated its dedication to the community of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle through an improvement initiative at Emiliano Zapata Elementary School

- Ramon Cortez LA CRUZ DE HUANACAXTLE, NAYARIT, MEXICO, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kovay Gardens has once again demonstrated its dedication to the community of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle through a new improvement initiative at Emiliano Zapata Elementary School. This latest effort strengthens a longstanding relationship founded on sustained support, educational empowerment, and a shared vision for a brighter future.The most recent project focused on cleaning and restoring one of the school's prominent exterior walls, which had previously been covered in weathered, deteriorated paint. The Kovay Gardens team removed the damaged layers, repaired the wall's surface, and applied a fresh coat of white paint, preparing the space for a collaborative student mural that will soon bring color, creativity, and meaning to the campus.The upcoming mural will be designed and painted by the students themselves, encouraging artistic expression, fostering a sense of pride, and enhancing the school environment. It represents not just a beautification project, but a deeper investment in youth development and community identity.“Supporting Emiliano Zapata Elementary has been a heartfelt and ongoing mission,” a Kovay Gardens Ramon Cortez shared.“At Kovay Gardens, we believe that investing in the places where our children learn and grow is an investment in the entire future of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle.”This initiative is part of a larger series of community-driven improvements led by Kovay Gardens. Previous contributions have included renovations to school restrooms, revitalization of green areas, upgrades to sports facilities, donations of athletic equipment, and coordination of local engagement events.Through every step, the team behind Kovay Gardens continues to demonstrate its commitment to what many are now calling the Kovay Gardens Miracle -acts of generosity, care, and vision that uplift both students and the broader community. Working hand in hand with local families, teachers, and residents, Kovay Gardens remains a cornerstone of progress in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle.Contact

