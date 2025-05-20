Pakistan's Apex Court Upholds Death Penalty For Zahir Jaffer Who Beheaded Former Ambassador's Daughter

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, May 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of culprit Zahir Jaffer, son of a wealthy industrialist, who was found guilty in the murder case of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, a Pakistani diplomat who served as Ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan, who was attacked and killed by Jaffer in his residence in Islamabad, four years ago.

A three-member bench, led ed by Justice Hashim Kakar and comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced their decision in the high-profile case, dismissing Jaffer's appeal against his conviction under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to a premeditated murder.

The decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan today, marks closure of a major case, which many thought may suffer to the powerful influence of Jaffer's family, and justice may be denied to the family of Noor Mukadam. The delay in the case sparked widespread outrage and debate about the justice system in the country, and the overall safety of women in the country.

"This was our last resort, and it's hard to put into words what this outcome means to us," said childhood friend of Noor Mukadam, Shafaq Zaidi.

While the court upheld the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in the case, the court converted his death sentence under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to 'rape' to life imprisonment. And overturned his conviction for kidnapping Noor Mukadam, declaring the sentence as void.

The court also reduced the sentence of the co-accused with Zahir Jaffer, who were the household staff at his residence at the time of the murder. His gardener and watchman were released as the court maintained that both had already served their punishments during the course of the case.

Zahir Jaffer, during the year 2021, attacked Noor Mukadam at his residence in Islamabad, torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a sharp-edged weapon to behead her. Mukadam reportedly made several attempts to escape the night she was killed. However, she was blocked by the gardener and the watchman of the house, who were the co-accused in the case.