Lifespeak Inc. And Eyesafe Partner To Promote Eye Health During Healthy Vision Month

The collaboration between LifeSpeak Inc. and Eyesafe, launching during Healthy Vision Month , aims to educate individuals about the concerns of excessive screen time, while providing product solutions to help reduce blue light exposure and enhance overall wellbeing.

Key highlights of the partnership include:



Expert-led educational content: A series of expert-led videos discussing the concerns for blue light exposure in both children and adults, available through LifeSpeak Inc.'s robust platform of wellness resources.

Exclusive member benefit: A $25 voucher for LifeSpeak members to use towards Eyesafe® Eyewear, featuring advanced BluTech lens technology designed to filter out blue light to reduce strain and enhance sleep. Comprehensive wellness approach: Integration of blue light, vision, and sleep health resources into LifeSpeak Holistic Wellness, which combines support for mental health, fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, and more to deliver in a simplified approach that advances health outcomes for every individual's unique wellness journey.

Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. states, "Our partnership with Eyesafe aligns perfectly with LifeSpeak Inc.'s mission to support all facets of wellness so that wellbeing is attainable for everyone. By integrating the often-overlooked aspect of eye health into our expert content, we're delivering on this mission and while improving the quality of life for individuals and health outcomes for employers and health plans."

Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe, added, "We're thrilled to partner with LifeSpeak Inc. to bring Eyesafe Eyewear to a wider audience. Our blue light glasses are developed with doctors and backed by research showing positive user benefits, including increased melatonin and reduced eye strain.3,4 This collaboration represents a significant step in making blue light protection a priority in the broader context of wellness."

The partnership comes at a crucial time, as May is recognized as Healthy Vision Month. The National Eye Institute recommends regular eye exams, wearing sunglasses when outdoors, and being aware of your family eye health history as key steps in maintaining healthy vision.

Additionally, Dr. Ralph Chu, Founder of Chu Vision Institute and member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board , recommends reducing exposure to blue light to minimize visual discomfort and sleep disruption, while following the 20/20/20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This gives your eyes a break, which can reduce eye strain and dry eye conditions.

LifeSpeak Inc. and Eyesafe's joint initiative will be available to employers, health plans, and organizations that contract with LifeSpeak Inc. for wellbeing solutions, ultimately benefiting millions of individuals worldwide.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and organizations worldwide. Our innovative suite of digital solutions delivers best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, supporting individuals at every stage of their wellbeing journey. Through our comprehensive portfolio – featuring LifeSpeak Holistic Wellness, ALAViDA Substance Use, and Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving – we enrich the lives of over 14 million individuals and their families across every pillar of wellbeing. With 24/7 access to our constantly expanding library of expert-led resources, we make it simple for members to find trusted support whenever and wherever they need it. For organizations, LifeSpeak drives stronger engagement and healthier, higher-performing teams. For health plans, we enable members to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing, improving population health while reducing high-cost claims through preventative care. Built on two decades of excellence, LifeSpeak Inc. continues to lead the wellbeing revolution worldwide, transforming how people access and experience wellbeing support – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and eyewear solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with expertise in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by millions of consumers and integrated into digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG, and more. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota in 2022, Eyesafe is redefining digital wellness. For more information, visit .

