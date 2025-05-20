Baycare Names New Vice President/Chief Medical Officer For Value-Based Care

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kriel Ramcharitar to BayCare. His extensive background in both clinical practice and population health strategy will be invaluable as we continue to advance our value-based care initiatives," said Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, BayCare's chief physician executive. "Value-based care focuses on improving patient outcomes while managing costs, and population health emphasizes proactive care to address the health needs of entire communities. Dr. Ramcharitar's leadership will be instrumental in aligning these priorities to deliver even greater value to our patients and partners."

Dr. Ramcharitar will develop processes, structures and teams to rapidly assess requirements, deploy resources, and acquire and build new and innovative capabilities and care models to meet the needs of value-based lives with speed and scale.

"Joining BayCare is an incredible opportunity to work alongside some of the most dedicated and innovative health care professionals in the region," said Dr. Ramcharitar. "My goal is to build on BayCare's strong foundation of care coordination and data-driven decision-making to enhance how we deliver value-based care across the system. I look forward to collaborating with our physician leaders, operational teams and community partners to drive better health outcomes and make a meaningful impact on the lives we serve."

In collaboration and partnership with clinical and operational leaders, Dr. Ramcharitar will oversee services and programs aimed at furthering population health management strategies. He will lead through a dyad model with the chief operating officer of value-based care and president of BayCare Select Health Plan. He also will foster a collaborative working relationship with physician leaders and constituencies within BayCare and the community, as well as with all leaders across the health system.

In conjunction with other BayCare leaders, Dr. Ramcharitar will establish and maintain compliance with all relevant government program requirements and maintenance of the accounting principles and fiscal processes for Clinically Integrated Networks and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO).

Prior to joining BayCare, Dr. Ramcharitar served as a faculty member with the Jefferson College of Public Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia; vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Hermann Health System's ACO and Population Health Service Organization in Houston; and chief medical officer of JSL International in Houston. He also served in several leadership roles with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Ramcharitar earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Doctor of Medicine degrees from The University of the West Indies – Trinidad and his Master of Science in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine at the University of London. He also completed Higher Specialist Training in Public Health Medicine from the University of Oxford – National Health Service Oxford and his medical residency program with the United Kingdom National Health Service.

