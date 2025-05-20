New Civic Group Launches To Champion Responsible Leadership In Naples

Responsible Government Naples aims to educate, engage, and support transparency in local government

NAPLES, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A broad coalition of business and community leaders today announced the launch of Responsible Government Naples , a new non-profit organization committed to promoting accountability, transparency, and smart stewardship of public resources in the City of Naples.

The group's goal is simple: to help ensure that Naples continues to thrive by advocating for responsible governance that works for all residents-not just a privileged few. Through civic education, public engagement, and watchdog efforts, Responsible Government Naples will shine a light on areas where our city government can improve, while offering constructive ideas to support good decision-making and safeguard the city's long-term success.

"We love Naples and believe in the values that make our community special-fairness, fiscal responsibility, and a shared commitment to keeping this city a world-class place to live and do business," said Branimir Brankov, President, Responsible Government Naples. "This is about ensuring those values remain at the heart of our local government."

Recent actions by some elected officials have raised concerns, particularly around the use of taxpayer resources, interference with independent boards, and a pattern of decision-making that appears disconnected from the will of the broader community.

In one example, a 2025 poll of Naples and Collier County voters shows strong support for Naples Executive Airport and a clear preference for it to remain in its current location. Nearly 4 in 5 agreed that the airport is important to the community, and 75 percent of voters believe the airport is important for the local economy.

However, a small faction of elected officials in Naples are attempting to allocate millions of taxpayer dollars toward studies and plans to close, relocate, or limit the airport, in spite of the strong support the airport has rightfully earned from the community.

This is just one example of an issue for which Responsible Government Naples will serve as a platform to elevate these concerns respectfully, with the aim of preserving the quality of life that residents, retirees, workers, and business owners all value.

The organization plans to highlight and support appropriate, community-driven uses of public funds and attention-encouraging a balanced, forward-thinking approach that benefits the entire city.

"We're here to help guide progress, not stand in the way of it," Brankov continued. "We believe Naples deserves leaders who listen, and we know residents are ready to work toward solutions together."

To learn more, join the coalition, or stay informed about local governance, visit ResponsibleGovernmentNaples and follow the organization on social media (Facebook / Instagram / LinkedIn ).

About Responsible Government Naples

Responsible Government Naples is a 501(c)(4) non-profit civic organization formed to educate, inform, and activate Naples residents. The organization supports greater transparency, fairness, and responsible leadership in local government, and speaks on behalf of the many residents who want to see Naples thrive through balanced growth, strong ethics, and community-focused policies. Learn more at ResponsibleGovernmentNaples .

SOURCE Responsible Government Naples

