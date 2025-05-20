AI Agents In Financial Services: A $4.5 Billion Industry Opportunity By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents in Financial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Risk Management Agents, Compliance and Regulatory Agents, Fraud Detection Agents), Institutional Type, Technology, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added tooffering.The AI Agents in Financial Services Market was valued at USD 490.2 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 45.40%.

AI agents are rapidly transforming financial services by automating complicated processes, improving decision-making, and serving personalized customer experiences. These intelligent systems manage tasks ranging from customer onboarding and 24/7 support to fraud detection and real-time investment management, making tasks more efficient and secure. By leveraging ML and NLP, AI agents provide tailored financial advice, optimize portfolios, and streamline compliance, all while reducing costs and errors. As financial institutions race to adopt advanced technologies, AI agents are becoming imperative for operational improvements, driving innovation, and staying competitive in a fast-evolving industry.

Market expansion is further fueled by technological innovations and changing consumer expectations. Customers now demand seamless, personalized digital capabilities, and AI agents are central to meeting these expectations. The rise of cloud computing has lowered the obstacles to deploying AI agents, allowing smaller institutions to leverage complex AI capabilities without massive infrastructure investments. As AI agents become more advanced in financial services, their roles expand from routine tasks to complex decision-making and strategic advisory functions.

However, this rapid growth is not without challenges. Concerns around data privacy, ethical AI deployment, and regulatory compliance are prominent. Financial institutions must navigate these issues carefully to build trust and ensure responsible AI integration. Despite these hurdles, the momentum behind AI agents in financial services is unmistakable. Their ability to drive efficiently, enhance customer engagement, and unlock new business opportunities positions them as a cornerstone of the industry's digital future.

Global AI Agents in Finance Services Market Report: Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global AI Agents in financial services market report based on type, institution type, technology and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Risk Management Agents

Compliance and Regulatory Agents

Fraud Detection Agents

Customer Service Agents

Credit Scoring Agents Others

Institutional Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Traditional Banks

InsurTech Firms

FinTech Companies Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Machine Learning (ML) & Deep Learning

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Cloud Computing & APIs Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The companies profiled in this AI Agents in Financial Services market report include:



Accenture

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

FICO

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Salesforce

SAP

Oracle

Temenos

Upstart

WorkFusion Zest AI

