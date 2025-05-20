Pet Travel Services Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis Of Key Players - Airpets International, Air Animal, Happy Tails Travel, Royal Paws, Bluecollar Pet Transport And More

The key factors driving the growth include the rising pet ownership/adoption rates coupled with growing pet humanization trends, an increasing number of pet travel services in developing countries assured of safer transportation, and increasing pet-friendly tourism rates. One of the major drivers propelling the growth in demand for pet travel services is the growing demand for animal-friendly properties such as hotels, cafes, parks, and other facilities. For instance, according to Condorferries, a passenger & freight ferry service operator in the U.K., nearly 52% of surveyed pet parents reported that they would stay only at pet-friendly accommodations in their tourism.

Over half of the pet parents across the globe are traveling accompanied by their beloved furry friends. Earlier people were reluctant to book long-term vacation trips as a result of having pets at home without care. However, increasing tourism rates and pet-friendly transportation allowance in several countries have made pet travel services one of the growing industry trends in recent years. As per the article published by Condorferries, 42% of pet owners who bring animals while traveling are from 55 to 64 years old, making baby boomers more likely to be the target for pet travel services. It is also estimated that each year around 2 million pets are boarding commercial flights in the U.S. and the number is significantly increasing. According to American pet owners, 61% of dogs are more likely to enjoy travels within the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism sector to the core with numerous traveling plans & tour bookings canceled in the year 2020. This factor impacted the market greatly with the declined growth rate during the year, however, the growth quickly recovered in late 2021. Lockdowns have certainly increased pet adoption rates higher than ever before in several parts of the world. For instance, an article published in May 2021 by Frontiers Media S.A. reported that the U.K. witnessed a never seen spike in pet adoption rate during the pandemic that almost emptied the shelters. In addition, the owners spent a considerable amount of time with their companions enhancing their friendly attachment.

Post-pandemic has raised enthusiasm among people to resume their vacation trips along with their companion animals. According to a 2021-22 survey report published by American Pet Products Association, around 78% of American pet owners love traveling accompanied by their pets each year. Since 2003, the improvements in pet-friendly accommodations have perked up the interest of owners to tag pets along with them for their long international trips. As per Fivebarks, a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, around 85% of U.S. dog travelers use cars as their mode of transportation, with 10.8% airplanes, followed by others. In addition, the same source suggests that around 79% of Americans travel with their dogs for vacation trips, with 11.3 for relocation purposes, followed by others.

Pet Travel Services Market Report Highlights



The domestic travel segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 77.2% in 2024, due to its convenience and affordability.

The transportation segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to its essential role in ensuring pets can travel safely and comfortably.

The dogs segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, which can be attributed to dogs being the most owned pets worldwide.

The online & phone bookings segment recorded the largest market share in 2024 due to the convenience and accessibility it offers to pet owners. North America pet travel services market dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2024.

The companies profiled in this Pet Travel Services market report include:



AirPets International

Air Animal, Inc.

Happy Tails Travel, Inc.

Royal Paws

Bluecollar Pet Transport

CitizenShipper

Starwood Pet Travel

World Care Pet Transport, LLC

PetRelocation, Inc.

Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd.

All Care Pet Transport.

Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport

Aark Air International, Inc.

Across the Pond Pets Travel.

Fetchapet Ltd.

FlyPets UK

AeroPets Worldwide

Petport Jet Pet Global

