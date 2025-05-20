PM To Address Rally At Bengal's Alipurduar On May 29
This will be the first visit by the Prime Minister after the successful Operation Sindoor in which the Indian Armed Forces successfully destroyed several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir earlier this month.
The last time the Prime Minister visited West Bengal, as well as Alipurduar was before the Lok Sabha elections last year.
His public rally scheduled so far on May 29 is extremely crucial considering that West Bengal will be heading for the Assembly elections next year.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tigga, along with a group of local BJP leaders, examined the parade ground at Alipurduar, and there, while speaking to the media persons, he announced the possibility of the Prime Minister addressing the rally on May 29.
"This will be his first visit after the successful Operation Sindoor. So we came here today to inspect the parade ground. We tried to identify the exact spot where the dais can be raised from where the Prime Minister will address the rally. The Prime Minister had already addressed several public rallies in different parts of the country, highlighting the successes of the members of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor. The scheduled rally at Alipurduar on May 29 is a part of his nationwide programme," Tigga said.
He also added that the scheduled rally of the Prime Minister will be a morale booster for the grassroots-level BJP workers in the state.
"We received the information last night only. We are yet to circulate the information to our workers at the booth levels. The Prime Minister's speech will surely be a morale booster for our party workers," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment