Land Idtm Releases Smart Search To Provide Powerful Access To The Most Extensive Nationwide Property Data On The Internet

Real estate professionals industry-wide are driven by searching data, from FEMA flood zones to public tax and zoning databases, ownership portals and beyond. Land id's Smart Search offers a consistently simple and familiar method for accessing the property intelligence that drives critical buying, building, farming and marketing decisions. Users will be presented with an array of search formats to guide them in their first foray with Smart Search.

Search entries can cover an entire city, a single address, a famous location or a national park. Smart Search is rooted in flexibility and natural input to ensure every user comes away with the data on the exact property, or properties for which they were looking.

When a location is found, users can expect to be given the same depth of information that Land id is known for. Vibrant content cards remain the norm, detailing ownership, geographic features, agricultural assets, structures and improvements, boundaries, bodies of water, soil types, environmental risk data, mortgage status, fiber-optic and power availability, and whatever else a user needs to know about a subject property. Recent searches are saved for fast repeat retrieval and each Smart Search naturally serves as the launch pad for saving, creating and customizing individual maps.

"From real estate agents to developers and land owners, everyone depends on searching data. Smart Search brings clarity and consistency to an industry plagued by complexity-helping professionals make smarter decisions, faster. We're making it radically easier to find the right property data-fast. Smart Search opens the door for anyone to explore land with the confidence of a local expert, whether they're looking for a single parcel or scanning a region." - Edwin Tofslie, Chief Design Officer, Land idTM

In summary, Smart Search benefits to the user include:



Faster nationwide search by address, owner name or property ID

Local relevance prioritized

Increased number of related results

Consistent experience across Land id ecosystem

Single point of engagement

Recency-biased quick lookup No additional cost

Smart Search is immediately available to new and existing customers on their Land id accounts.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id offers anyone who interacts with land a new way to understand it. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets . To date, more than 30,000 users have created more than 2 million maps and more than 1.2 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at

