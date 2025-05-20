Qualtrics Named A Leader Among Employee Experience Management Platforms

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Employee Experience Management Platforms, Q2 2025. This report evaluated 12 service providers across a range of criteria covering Strength of Offering and Strength of Strategy.

Qualtrics achieved the highest score possible across 16 criteria:







Surveys and solicited feedback



Data analysis and correlation of results



Privacy and confidentiality



Data visualization and dashboards



AI-driven analysis and natural language processing



Vision



Innovation



Roadmap



Partner ecosystem



Supporting services and offerings



Digital exhaust and unsolicited feedback



Social media and third-party data



Democratization of insights and data



Customer experience analysis and correlation



Implementation and deployment Multiple languages and geographies

In the report, Forrester states Qualtrics achieved above average customer feedback and that:



"Qualtrics' strengths come from a rich set of surveying capabilities with myriad targeting, deployment and triggering options...[It] offers powerful analytics suitable for data scientists, with customizable dashboards and reports for business users. Qualtrics uses AI to analyze comments and to look for trends like attrition risk, while offering recommendation."

"By expanding from surveys into multichannel passive listening that produces meaningful insights from unstructured internal and external social sources, the company can offer deeper insights into employee experiences and how they relate to business outcomes." "Customers also like being able to analyze CX [customer experience] and EX [employee experience] together to spot patterns and correlations, which helps them to improve business outcomes."

"Organizations that create superior employee experiences financially outperform their competitors, and the best companies are increasingly investing in their employee experience with Qualtrics," said Brad Anderson, President of Product and Engineering at Qualtrics. "Our recognition as a Leader by Forrester underscores for us our strong market presence and innovative AI capabilities that allow organizations to build engaged, productive, and high performing teams, increase employee retention, and enhance manager and team effectiveness."

Qualtrics' leading XM for Employee ExperienceTM suite elevates organizations' ability to collect and analyze complex employee feedback and turn those insights into recommendations and actions that improve employee engagement, satisfaction and productivity. Qualtrics AI-powered capabilities like Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience, Comment Summaries, and Conversational Feedback use employee feedback to create clear, practical recommendations that reduce bias, and improve manager and team effectiveness.

To access The Forrester WaveTM: Employee Experience Management Platforms, Q2 2025, click here .

To learn more about how Qualtrics XM for Employee Experience click here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is trusted by thousands of the world's best organizations to power exceptional customer and employee experiences that build deep human connections, increase customer loyalty, boost employee engagement, and drive business success. Our advanced AI and specialized Experience Agents allow businesses and governments to proactively interact with customers and employees in personalized ways across every channel and touchpoint, respond in-the-moment to fix or improve experiences, and stay across the latest market trends and opportunities.

Contact: Tyler Petersen, [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC

