AAD Survey: Half Of Gen Z Got Sunburned In 2024--And Many Still Don't Know The Risks

Board-certified dermatologist provides practical tips for proper sun protection

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent American Academy of Dermatology survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults reveals a troubling reality-many Americans are unwittingly increasing their skin cancer risk due to a lack of sun protection knowledge.

The most at risk? Gen Z.

Gen Z adults are less informed about how to protect themselves from the sun's harmful rays and also more likely to believe myths and misconceptions that put them at further risk, according to the survey. In fact, nearly a quarter of all Gen Z survey respondents get a grade of "D" or "F" when surveyed on their knowledge of skin protection facts.

"Unlike previous generations who have seen firsthand the effects of sun damage, younger adults may not fully grasp these dangers-especially with the influence of social media trends that promote tanning," said Veena Vanchinathan, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Jose, Calif. "It's crucial that these young adults learn about proper sun protection, and that regular skin checks can make all the difference in diagnosing skin cancer early, including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer."

Unprotected exposure to the sun's harmful rays is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the United States that affects nearly 1 in 5 people during their lifetime. However, it is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer and is highly treatable when detected early.

Half of Gen Z adults reported being sunburned in 2024, according to the survey, and 10% suffered burns bad enough to cause blisters. Thirty-nine percent reported sunburns that were bad enough that their clothes were uncomfortable. Yet many Gen Z adults remain unaware of the dangers, with 37% not knowing the risks of tanning and 57% believing common tanning myths, such as believing a base tan protects against sunburn.

Despite enjoying being in the sun, 64% of Gen Z survey respondents said they often forget to apply sunscreen, and only 34% believe that skin cancer prevention is the most important reason to use sunscreen. More than a fifth of Gen Z respondents prioritize getting a tan over protecting their skin, and 25% say it's worth looking great now even if it means looking worse later.

"Many people associate tanned skin with health and vitality, but actually, a tan is a sign of skin damage," said Dr. Vanchinathan. "When your skin darkens, it's responding to DNA injuries caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In reality, the healthiest skin is one that's protected from the sun-not one that's been tanned."

To protect your skin from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays and to reduce your risk of skin cancer and damage, Dr. Vanchinathan and the AAD recommend the following tips:



Seek shade when appropriate. The sun's rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so be mindful when outside.

Wear sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible.

Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.

When spending time outside, reapply sunscreen every two hours , and immediately after swimming or sweating. Steer clear of tanning beds - UV radiation can lead to skin cancer and speed up skin aging.

Regular skin self-exams can help you detect skin cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage. If you notice anything new, unusual, or changing on your skin-especially something that itches or bleeds-schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist .

"Your skin never forgets a sunburn, which is why it's important to protect yourself every time you're out in the sun," said Dr. Vanchinathan. "Every tan and burn equals sun damage, and it adds up over time, putting you at risk for skin cancer. That's why it's important to make sun protection a part of your everyday routine."

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad/findaderm .

More Information

Practice Safe Sun

Shade, Clothing, and Sunscreen

Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Video: How to Apply Sunscreen

AAD B-Roll Library

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad . Follow @AADskin on Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram .

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED