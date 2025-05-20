IDY 2025: Ayush Ministry Invites Citizens, Institutions To Be Part Of Yoga Sangam
To date, more than 1,000 organisations have registered their proposals under the flagship Yoga Sangam initiative -- setting the tone for what is poised to become India's largest-ever wellness celebration on June 21, 2025.
The entities include a diverse mix of organisations and institutions, including schools, colleges, corporates, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, government departments, and grassroots community groups from across all 28 States and 7 Union Territories, said the Ministry.
"These groups have pledged to conduct yoga demonstrations in line with the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) - uniting the country in spirit, breath, and movement," said the Ayush Ministry.
"By hosting local yoga sessions, they can become wellness leaders in their own right," it added.
This year marks a decade since the United Nations officially recognised the International Day of Yoga in 2015.
As the nation celebrates a decade of global leadership in wellness, the theme for 2025,“Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” resonates more deeply than ever.
"From the snow-capped Himalayas to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, from quiet parks to bustling schoolyards and office lawns, over one lakh locations are expected to transform into vibrant centres of wellness and unity on June 21," the Ministry said.
"Yoga Sangam is not just an event -- it's a national wellness movement fostering harmony within and around us," it added.
To participate, citizens can visit the Ayush Ministry's website and register as a group or organisation.
After conducting the Yoga Sangam event on June 21, upload participation details and receive the official Certificate of Appreciation.
