PM Modi To Inaugurate 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations On May 22
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, has said that of the 103 redeveloped railway stations, Haibargaon Railway station under the NFR also will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
Situated in Assam's Nagaon district, Haibargaon holds historical importance, once serving as a key node during the British rule due to Nagaon's prominence in tea cultivation and modern education.
Sharma said that originally built in 1887, the station has now been transformed into a world-class facility, drawing admiration for its beautiful architecture and modern amenities.
On Tuesday, a team of NFR senior officials visited the station to inspect and showcase the redeveloped and upgraded passenger facilities on the to-be-inaugurated railway station.
The public response was overwhelmingly positive, the CPRO added.
Elderly visitors recalled the days of coal-powered steam engines and a modest station layout, expressing amazement at the vast improvements, including spacious areas and a wide array of passenger-friendly features.
Travellers like Shahil Kumar Rai from Guwahati, who had come to visit the nearby Mahamrityunjay Temple, were particularly impressed by the station's transformation.
He remarked that the station, once considered ordinary, now boasts a grand entrance, spacious concourse area, organised parking, modern waiting halls, modular and accessible toilets, ramps and user-friendly ticket counters.
He added that despite being a small station, Haibargaon now surpasses many others in terms of infrastructure and passenger convenience.
The station has also been adorned with murals and thematic sculptures that beautifully depict Assamese culture and heritage, adding to its visual appeal, he said.
"With an investment of Rs 15.85 crore, the station has been transformed into a modern, accessible and passenger-friendly hub. Serving as a crucial transportation hub, the station accommodates an average of 1,200 passengers daily. Its redevelopment strengthens urban mobility, regional trade, and enhances the stature of Nagaon as a cultural and transport hub in Northeast India," Sharma added.
He said that Haibargaon, a historically significant neighbourhood in Nagaon (in central Assam), holds an essential place in Assam's transportation and cultural landscape.
NFR remains committed towards meeting public aspirations and enhancing travel experiences.
Sharma added that redevelopment work at 50 railway stations over Assam under ABSS is progressing rapidly, ensuring that the people of Assam will soon be benefitted from upgraded, efficient and culturally-rich railway infrastructure, making connectivity over NFR a modern enhanced approach.
