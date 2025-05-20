Embodee Announces Folio3d's New Features: Simpler Cloud-Based Collaboration And Greater Control For 3D Fashion Designers

"Designers already juggle a lot. This update helps take some of that load off by simplifying how files are shared and feedback is collected," said Ben Sosinski, VP of Product at Embodee.



Product File Sharing via Link

Designers can now attach documents like sketches, spec sheets, or reference files directly to a shared 3D product link. Clients get the full context in one place-no extra emails or software needed.



Guest Commenting and Annotations

Clients can leave comments and visual notes right on the 3D model-without needing to sign up. It keeps feedback clear, reduces back-and-forth, and shortens approval timelines.

More Control Over Materials

New material settings give designers the ability to adjust transparency, metalness, roughness, and alpha maps-allowing for more accurate visual results that reflect their creative vision and meet client expectations.

"Folio3D was built because we saw how many designers were managing multiple tools to do something as simple as share and explain their work," said OJ Skjelten, CEO of Embodee. "This release takes a big step toward making that process smoother and more accurate."

Folio3D supports the growing community of 3D fashion designers-whether independent or part of a team-by helping them present their work clearly, manage files in one place, and collaborate with clients without adding more barriers to their already complex workflows.

About Embodee

Founded in 2008, Embodee delivers best-in-class platforms leveraging 3D to foster creativity and collaboration in the apparel supply chain. The company's innovative solutions empower businesses and individuals to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. Embodee is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has employees across the world, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

SOURCE Embodee