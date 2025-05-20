West Monroe Joins Elite Group Of Companies Recognized For 10+ Years Of Workplace Excellence

Employee ownership, mission to build the "next generation of leaders," and a results-driven culture distinguish West Monroe from larger competitors

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, has been named to Great Place To Work®'s inaugural "Decade of Great" list, joining just 143 companies nationwide. The designation recognizes organizations that have been Great Place To Work CertifiedTM for 10 consecutive years, based on employee feedback about trust, culture, and workplace experience.

According to Great Place To Work®'s most recent survey, 91% of West Monroe employees say they feel welcome when they join the firm, and 92% say people genuinely care about each other. Certification is determined solely by employee responses to an independent third-party survey, not by self-nomination.

West Monroe's inclusion on the list reflects a decade of consistent investment in building an environment where people can grow, contribute, and thrive-especially as the nature of work evolved dramatically, shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic disruption, and the rapid acceleration of AI. This investment leads to:



Career growth opportunities: 93% of employees say they are trusted with significant responsibility and supported with resources to advance their careers.



Flexibility and support: 90% of employees agree they can take time off when necessary, reflecting a strong focus on work-life blend and well-being.

Recognition of impact: 71% of employees say their work has a meaningful impact, reinforcing a culture where client and employee success are aligned.

"Achieving this recognition is a testament to the culture our people have built and sustained," said Kevin McCarty , Chairman and CEO of West Monroe since 2014. "Our focus has been on creating a workplace where employees feel empowered to innovate and grow their careers, collaborate meaningfully, and deliver real-world impact."

West Monroe has maintained a strong workplace culture through a period marked by great expansion and change. During the last decade, the firm has acquired 10 companies, added several new verticals and service capabilities, and opened many new offices, including international locations in London and Costa Rica. The firm's commitment to building the next generation of leaders shapes its approach to employee ownership, transparent career paths, and continuous investment in learning and development.

West Monroe stands out in the consulting industry for its no-nonsense, hands-on approach to helping clients achieve fast, measurable results. That same approach carries through to how the firm invests in its people-empowering them to grow their careers, contribute meaningfully, and make a lasting impact.

"Great Place To Work® Certification benchmarks the exceptional workplace that West Monroe has built, highlighting their trust-based leadership and commitment to employee growth and well-being," said Paul Wolcott, President of Great Place To Work®. "Achieving 10 consecutive years of certification places West Monroe among an elite group that consistently delivers strong outcomes for employees and clients alike."

As demand grows for mid-sized consultancies that drive real ROI through technology, West Monroe is adding team members to meet market needs. The firm is actively hiring in several high-demand areas, including platforms, financial management, energy & utilities, and data & AI.

To learn more about open roles and what makes West Monroe a different kind of consulting firm, visit .

