UTC Joins Isasecure In Partnership To Facilitate Broad Adoption Of ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Standards

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - announced today that the Utilities Technology Council (UTC) has officially joined ISASecure® , the globally recognized certification program assuring the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems by validating conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards .

UTC is a global association focused on the intersection of telecommunications and utility infrastructure. Through advocacy, education and collaboration, it works to create a favorable business, regulatory and technological environment for organizations that own, manage or provide critical utility telecommunications systems. The new partnership between ISASecure and UTC reinforces their strong mutual commitment to safeguarding operational technology (OT) systems from cyber threats.

"It is an honor to welcome the Utilities Technology Council into the ISASecure program," said ISASecure program manager Mark DeAngelo. "UTC recognizes that today's critical infrastructure needs a comprehensive and rigorously validated cybersecurity strategy. We look forward to working with them as we advance our mission of industry collaboration, certification and standards-based product development to achieve an intrinsically secure world."

Furthermore, through the partnership with UTC, ISASecure certificates will be recognized in the UTC ARMORTM program to enhance awareness of vendors' conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of OT cybersecurity standards.

"The Utilities Technology Council is excited to join ISASecure in facilitating adoption of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards," said Cordell Briggs, vice president of advocacy and cybersecurity at UTC. "Our partnership aligns with UTC's strategic plan - key areas of focus include engagement with the utilities industry around security and critical infrastructure protection, as well as educating the industry on cybersecurity requirements and issues."

UTC recently collaborated with the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) , which advances cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness and knowledge sharing to underscore the broad applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards. In 2024, UTC, Cumulys and ISAGCA prepared a report titled "North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) and ISA/IEC 62443 Comparative Analysis ." UTC also hosted webinars with ISAGCA to socialize the report's findings.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), ISASecure® is a globally recognized certification program that provides assurance for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems (IACS). Through rigorous conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, ISASecure certifications validate that products and supplier practices meet internationally recognized benchmarks for OT security.

ISASecure's global ecosystem includes leaders such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Honeywell, Siemens and AWS, among others. By Fall 2025, ISASecure will release the ACSSA assessment scheme, enabling evaluation of asset owners' control systems against ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2 and 3-3.

For more information, visit .

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

SOURCE The International Society of Automation

