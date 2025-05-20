CHIME Opens New Pathways For Every Generation Of Digital Health Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The evolution comes in direct response to the voices of CHIME's members, advisors, and Board leaders, who recognized the need to preserve the executive experience CHIME is known for and expand its reach to rising professionals shaping the future of healthcare.

"This is about building the future of healthcare by investing in the people who are shaping it-today and tomorrow," said Tressa Springmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer for LifeBridge Health and 2025 Chair of the CHIME Board of Trustees. "We heard our members ask for clearer leadership pathways, more ways to support their teams, and a stronger bridge between established and emerging leaders. This reflects exactly that-without changing the integrity, trust, or exclusivity that defines CHIME."

This evolved approach offers both individual and organizational membership options, giving organizations greater flexibility to support and engage digital health leaders across their teams.

Three Levels. One Community. Leadership at Every Stage.

CHIME's expanded membership structure includes three levels:



Executive Level – For senior digital health leaders with enterprise-wide strategic responsibility, budget authority, and direct C-suite influence.

Leader Level – For digital health leaders (not in executive positions) leading key programs, initiatives, or operational teams in healthcare. Professional Level – For early-to mid-career professionals, sponsored by an executive member.

Each level offers curated resources, career-aligned education, and a deep connection to CHIME's trusted leadership network.

"We've built this model with intention-preserving what makes CHIME so valuable for executives, while creating more inclusive ways for our members to support their teams and grow their organizations," said Jonathan Manis, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer at CHRISTUS Health and 2026 Chair of the CHIME Board of Trustees. "This is CHIME stepping into its full potential and stepping up to its role as the professional association and leadership home for the entire digital health ecosystem."

"This is not just a structural change-it's a leadership strategy," added Russ Branzell, CHIME President and CEO. "We are executive-led and future-focused, and we're committed to meeting every member where they are. We've heard our community clearly-and we are delivering this evolution with the same quality, care, and trust that CHIME has always been known for."

Built on Trust. Designed for What's Next.

CHIME's legacy of executive-level excellence remains core to its identity. With more than 3,000 members in 58 countries, CHIME continues to serve as a trusted space for connection, mentorship, and influence-while now offering greater access to those ready to lead the next generation of change.

The new model is open to professionals across healthcare delivery, payors, life sciences, public health, behavioral health, LTPAC, and other organizations at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

"This is CHIME honoring its legacy while evolving with the industry," added Scott MacLean, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at MedStar Health and 2025 Chair of the CHIME Foundation Board. "We're excited to welcome more voices into the community we've built."

Learn more about CHIME's evolved membership model at:

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is the leading professional organization for digital health leadership. CHIME supports a global, multi-generational community of more than 3,000 individual members across 58 countries and two U.S. territories, including chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical and nursing information officers (CMIOs and CNIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs), and other senior, emerging, and future-facing healthcare technology leaders.

CHIME also partners with over 200 CHIME Foundation firms that serve the healthcare IT community through innovative technologies and services. Through its tiered membership structure, educational programs, industry collaboration, and advocacy initiatives, CHIME provides a trusted, highly interactive environment for professional development, peer connection, and leadership advancement at every stage of a member's career. For more information, please visit chimecentral .

Contact

Calli Dretke

Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

CHIME

734.412.6255

[email protected]

SOURCE College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME)