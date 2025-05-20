Pridestaff Houston (Northwest) Named Top Staffing Agency By Threebestrated For Third Time

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce its Houston (Northwest) offic has once again been named a top Houston staffing agency by ThreeBestRated®, a ratings site that recognizes excellence in professional services. This marks the third time PrideStaff Houston (Northwest) has earned this prestigious honor, affirming its ongoing commitment to outstanding client and candidate experiences.

ThreeBestRated evaluates businesses based on a combination of reputation, history, customer satisfaction, cost, and general excellence. Being selected for inclusion on this annual list underscores consistent delivery of high-quality staffing and recruiting services in one of the nation's most dynamic employment markets.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our team's unwavering focus on building long-term relationships and delivering real value to the employers and job seekers we serve," said Michael Troyer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Houston (Northwest). "We credit this success to a deep understanding of our clients' needs, the power of the PrideStaff model, and the incredible talent in our community. We look forward to building on Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"Michael and his team exemplify the very best of our brand," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their commitment to service excellence, relationship-building, and business integrity has clearly resonated in the Houston market. This recognition from ThreeBestRated is a testament to their impact and a wonderful example of how franchise ownership and our national support system work together to drive local success."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

