Keep Raises C$108M To Transform Small Business Banking In Canada

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Keep , Canada's first all-in-one financial platform built exclusively for small businesses, today announced a C$108 million in new funding as it emerges from stealth mode. The funding includes C$33 million in equity financing led by Tribe Capital, a C$71 million credit facility from Coventure (Treville), and a C$4 million venture debt line from Silicon Valley Bank. This investment will accelerate Keep's mission to solve critical cash flow and operational challenges faced by Canada's 3 million small businesses.

Canada's $500B+ small business banking market remains dominated by legacy banks offering outdated software, subpar customer service, and rigid underwriting processes that cripple small businesses' ability to flourish. Keep addresses this gap by serving both established businesses seeking a better experience and entrepreneurs traditionally overlooked by conventional banks.

While fintech innovators like Brex, Mercury, and Ramp have transformed small business banking in the US market, Canadian entrepreneurs have lacked similar options. Keep is bringing this financial revolution north of the border with solutions specifically designed for Canadian tax systems, banking regulations, and business needs.

"Traditional banks have failed Canadian entrepreneurs for too long," said Oliver Takach, Keep's Co-founder and CEO. "We're building the financial operating system that Canada's small businesses actually need - one that provides the technology, tools, and services to help them thrive."

Takach speaks from experience. As a two-time Y Combinator founder who bootstrapped a business to C$2M revenue in 2019, he faced the same financial hurdles that plague Canadian entrepreneurs. "Keep was born from my own frustration with fragmented systems and banking inefficiencies," Takach explained. "We're building what I desperately needed back then."Keep's integrated platform includes Canada's first fintech business credit card, automated expense management, multi-currency accounts, and flexible global bill pay - all designed to eliminate the fragmented, fee-heavy solutions that burden business owners today.

"With Keep, we've cut our financial admin time by 80%," said Glen Napier, CEO of James G Armour & Co. "The integration of their products was seamless and helped us double our revenue in just six months. What used to take weeks with traditional banks now happens instantly."

In 2024 alone, Keep experienced substantial growth crossing C $20 million in annualized revenue , less than 2 years after going live. Keep also achieved over 300% net dollar retention , reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and has onboarded over 3,000 SMBs across a diverse mix of industries.

"Keep's incredible growth and product adoption is far beyond what we see in high growth companies at their stage today," said Arjun Sethi, Co-Founder and Partner at Tribe Capital. "We're excited to support Keep as it redefines how businesses manage operations and cash flow, empowering them with smarter, more flexible financial solutions."

Looking ahead, Keep is well positioned to become the financial backbone for Canadian entrepreneurs. "By 2027, we aim to serve 100,000 small businesses across Canada, helping them save over quarter billion dollars in fees annually," said Takach. "This funding brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal: ensuring that no Canadian entrepreneur's vision is constrained by access to fair, flexible financial services."

The funding round attracted strong participation from both existing and new investors, including Rebel Fund, Liquid2 Ventures, Cambrian, and Assurant Ventures. Notable individual investors include founders and executives from fintech leaders such as Robinhood, Venmo, Stripe, Plaid, Chime, Coinbase, Ramp, and Alloy.

About Keep

Keep is Canada's first all-in-one financial platform built exclusively for small businesses. Keep allows SMBs to control spend, automate bookkeeping, and send, receive, and store funds - all in one powerful, integrated platform, Keep eliminates the fragmented, fee-heavy solutions that burden business owners today. Founded in 2022, Keep is headquartered in Toronto and backed by leading global investors. Learn more at trykeep

About Tribe Capital

Tribe Capital is a venture capital firm focused on capturing a perpetual edge in venture and crypto using data science. The team is made up of investors, engineers and scientists who use artificial intelligence and data science to model venture-backed private companies. The San Francisco-based firm has approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management and has made notable investments in Apollo, Carta, Docker, Kraken, Instabase, and Shiprocket. To learn more, visit tribecap .

