Corcapa 1031 Advisors Promotes Rob Babcock To Vice President, Head Of Internet Strategy And Registered Investment / Financial Advisor Outreach

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcapa 1031 Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in 1031 exchanges and tax mitigation, announced today that Rob Babcock has been promoted to vice president, head of internet strategy, and registered investment advisor and financial advisor outreach.

In his new role, Babcock will be responsible for internet lead sales strategies while also expanding and maintaining referral relationships with RIAs, broker-dealer representatives and family offices. He is supported by an internal 1031 Delaware statutory trust and 721 umbrella partnership real estate investment transaction team.

"Since joining us in July, Rob has made an immediate and significant impact. He brings an impressive track record in alternative investments, having excelled at several of the nation's leading real estate investment firms and 1031 exchange sponsors," said Christina Nielson, chief executive officer and founder of Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution. "Rob's ability to connect with investors, understand their goals, and prioritize their best interests aligns perfectly with Corcapa's culture of client-centered service. His expertise will further strengthen our tradition of success, built over more than 20 years, assisting investors across over 30 states with their 1031 exchange and tax mitigation strategies."

Babcock began his career in 1999 as a financial advisor for American Express. Over the course of the next 25 years, he worked as a vice president for several of the largest real estate sponsors in the country, including four of the leading 1031 sponsors. Babcock helped raise acquisition capital for over $20 billion in investments in nearly every major real estate asset class, including multifamily, student housing, senior housing, lodging, retail, office, industrial, mineral rights and self-storage. For most of his career he has worked in a consultative role helping hundreds of financial advisors evaluate and incorporate real estate investments into their client's portfolios.

Babcock graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in international management and Japanese studies from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. He holds FINRA series 7, 24, 63 and 79 licenses.

About Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution

Founded in 2011, Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution is a boutique financial advisory firm specializing exclusively in 1031 exchanges and tax mitigation strategies. A recognized leader in alternative real estate investments, the firm focuses on Delaware statutory trusts, tenant-in-common programs, and 721 UPREIT transactions. Corcapa has successfully guided hundreds of clients through thousands of investments, facilitating over $500 million in completed exchanges. With a dedicated focus on real estate solutions, Corcapa is a trusted partner for registered investment advisors and financial advisors nationwide who frequently refer clients seeking expert guidance on 1031 exchange strategies.