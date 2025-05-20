The 2025 Building Industry Show Heads To The Desert For An All-New Destination Experience In Indian Wells

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "What will this show be like? Well, you should expect the unexpected," said. "Our move to Indian Wells marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the evolution of the Building Industry Show. This year, as we dedicate our efforts to supporting Los Angeles communities devastated by wildfires through our Rebuild LA Alliance, we're proud to offer an experience that celebrates our industry's resilience. Attendees will be surrounded by events and exhibits designed to inspire innovation in the future of homebuilding in Southern California."

From powerhouse educational sessions to high-energy entertainment and unparalleled networking opportunities, BIS 2025 is set to redefine what an industry show can be.

Event Highlights Include:



Meet the Builder – One-on-one opportunities with Southern California's top regional builders.

Educational Sessions & Workshops – Explore cutting-edge topics, probe future technologies, and gain critical policy updates.

Installation Gala – Honoring the 2026 Regional Governing Board, 2026 Chapter Presidents and Boards, and the 2025 Hall of Legends inductees.

Builders vs. Associates Golf Tournament – A highly competitive and fun day on the green.

Exhibitor Party – Network and unwind with industry leaders, sponsors and exhibitors. Rock Show Concert – Featuring iconic performances by Billy Idol and Joan Jett .

"We're excited about the change in the venue, but more excited about how we're transforming the experience," added Craig Foster, BIASC Chief Operating Officer . "Indian Wells offers the perfect setting for a show that blends business, celebration, motivation, and connection in an unforgettable way. Our members will go away inspired, informed and powered up to be a part of the Southern California homebuilding industry, where the new homes we build define the future of homebuilding."

Registration Coming Soon

Whether you're a builder, associate, exhibitor, or partner, this is your chance to be part of the most innovative and exciting industry event of the year. Join us in Indian Wells and be part of something extraordinary.

For more information about the show, please visit .

For sponsorship , exhibitor , or Rock Show concert inquiries, please contact Laura Salgado, BIASC Vice President of Events , at [email protected] .

To learn more about becoming a BIASC member, please contact BIASC Director of Membership Tyler Bennett at [email protected].

Get ready for a whole new show and destination experience - we'll see you in Indian Wells!

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with five chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. For more than a century, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through a wide range of programs, services, councils, and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc . Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X .

Contact:

Karissa DiStefano

Director of Public Affairs

Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC)

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.