New Data Sheds Light On The Needs Of LA Wildfire Survivors

The new data tool provides timely insights into post-fire needs across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 211 LA has released new information on the county's LA wildfire recovery efforts. The Wildfire Care Coordination Program Data Dashboard , which represents extensive, real-time post-fire recovery data shared by impacted households with 211 LA's Care Coordination team, provides a snapshot into the ongoing needs of fire survivors.

211 LA has played a critical role in supporting Angelenos in the wake of the wildfires. Since disaster struck in January, the organization has responded to over 42,000 contacts from residents seeking wildfire recovery information and services and identified over 54,000 households in need of support through their online emergency response intake process.

"Behind every data point is a person still recovering from unimaginable loss," says Maribel Marin, Executive Director of 211 LA. "This dashboard helps us not only understand the scale of the crisis, but also prepare for what comes next-so we can respond faster and smarter in the future, ensuring resources reach the communities that need them most."

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with the aftermath of the January 2025 wildfires, the scale of devastation remains staggering. The fires resulted in some of the most severe winter wildfire impacts in California's history, causing widespread damage and forcing many residents to leave their homes. Today, thousands of people remain displaced and in urgent need of shelter, supplies, and support as the community begins the long process of recovery and rebuilding.

Jacqueline Ablouh, a lifelong Altadena resident, lost her home in minutes after wildfires forced her, her retired mother, and her six-year-old son to evacuate overnight. In the chaos that followed, Jackie struggled to navigate the complex system of recovery as a renter, facing repeated roadblocks to housing due to credit issues. Support from local organizations-including 211 LA-has helped her access essential relief like meals, mattresses, and emotional support, and her Care Coordinator is now working with her to secure a temporary rental. Despite living in her car, Jackie remains focused on keeping her family together and is determined to one day give back to the community that helped her survive.

"I'm glad I have advocates at 211 LA. I totally didn't expect it, I was blown away. All the nonprofits-and everyone that doesn't have to or need to help-are the ones who helped out," said Jaqueline. "Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, they were amazing for me. I've never reached out to these services before, but this is not a situation where you can't. I mean, I still have the same two outfits because I don't even want to think about buying clothes with any money we receive. But, I got my son a new lunch box for school. He loves his school-and he was the only one out of school [due to the fire]."

By partnering with government agencies, community-based nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and corporate partners, 211 LA has been able to connect wildfire survivors to an array of resources quickly and efficiently.

"In the face of the most devastating fires our County has ever seen, I'm proud that Los Angeles County-and partners like 211 LA-were there when people needed help most," said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. "The data now confirms what so many survivors already know: 211 LA helped thousands access life-saving resources like emergency housing, food, and clothing. As we move forward, this kind of partnership and insight will be essential to building a recovery that is not only equitable, but also enduring. The data they've gathered will be critical in helping us target support where it's needed most."

"As we continue to recover from the devastating January wildfires, I appreciate the ongoing support from all of our community partners," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "The Wildfire Care Coordination Program Data Dashboard provides helpful insight into the needs of our residents. I am a strong supporter of using a data-driven approach to ensure we are providing essential support to those impacted and strengthen our response moving forward."

211 LA's dashboard offers real-time data about the needs reported by impacted households accessing services through the hotline, but does not capture the full scope of challenges facing the Los Angeles community. As wildfire recovery efforts continue, ongoing support for fire survivors-including investments to expand capacity and increase access to recovery programs-will be essential to meeting the evolving needs of impacted communities. Access 211 LA's Data Dashboard one-pager here .

