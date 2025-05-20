LMT Financial Partners With Integrity To Enhance Commitment To Assist More Americans In Achieving Greater Future Security

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LMT Financial has established a solid foundation of success based on resilience, perseverance and a willingness to evolve with the insurance marketplace. Its proven leadership development and training program creates strong professionals and future leaders who thrive when given an opportunity. As one of the fastest growing agencies in the country, LMT Financial helps families protect their legacies and achieve financial security by offering life insurance and annuity products. The agency is also very involved in financial literacy education events in the community and committed to supporting active military members and veterans.

"Jonathan bears the mark of a true leader - one who has persevered despite adversity and is now eager to help others serve and achieve similar success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His energy, tenacity and authenticity make him an incredible addition to the Integrity family. The leadership and vision of LMT Financial align perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals and serving families across the country. Jonathan and his team can now utilize Integrity's proven platform and unmatched resources to expand their reach and help even more Americans access better financial education and protection. We're thrilled to welcome his entire team to Integrity, and we can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together!"

"Our mission is to build dependable leaders and improve the future for our agents and our clients," said Jonathan Mason, Founder and President of LMT Financial. "Our team has a trailblazing spirit and strong work ethic, and we're committed to offering the best services available - to our agents and our consumers. Integrity provides us with access to world-class resources, including groundbreaking products, services, technology and leadership training. Our agents are also excited to utilize Ask IntegrityTM in the field to deepen relationships with their clients and optimize every interaction. Integrity brings an enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence that matches our focus and momentum. I'm so proud to partner with Integrity and am incredibly optimistic about what the future holds."

As an Integrity partner, LMT Financial can leverage Integrity's broad-based collective of industry leaders to access best practices and resources that will drive success for its agents. Integrity's partner network of trailblazers and icons is optimizing insurance and financial services processes to increase efficiencies and make experiences more streamlined and beneficial for consumers. Their collaborative solutions facilitate more holistic life, health and wealth coverage options for consumers, helping the individuals and families they serve to better plan for the good days ahead.

An Integrity partnership provides agencies like LMT Financial access to proprietary technology, exceptional resources and industry-leading support designed to expand service opportunities and accelerate business growth. Integrity's technology platform combines instantaneous quoting and enrollment with streamlined policy management. This solution is integrated with Ask IntegrityTM , an AI-powered, voice-activated customer relationship management technology that offers agents in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Additional impactful benefits such as access to exceptional data and analytics, outstanding leadership guidance and ongoing innovation also guide the decision-making and growth of Integrity partners.

For more information about LMT's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit .

About LMT Financial

LMT Financial is a fast-growing leader in life insurance and annuity solutions, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve lasting financial freedom. The Altamonte Springs, Florida-based firm is built on a strong foundation of leadership development and professional training. Its expert team focuses on equipping agents with the tools, knowledge and mentorship needed to grow successful careers and become future leaders. LMT Financial's mission is to empower people - both clients and agents - to take control of their financial futures through education, personalized solutions and a commitment to excellence. For more information, visit .

