King Risk Partners Announces Acquisition Of Fidens Insurance Brokers
"We're thrilled to welcome Fidens to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their stellar reputation, industry expertise, and client-first approach align perfectly with our growth strategy. This partnership strengthens our presence not only in New Jersey but also supports our broader goal of expanding through collaboration with top-tier agencies."
Brian Liedell, Owner and Managing Director of Fidens Insurance Brokers, shared his excitement about the future. "Joining King Risk Partners is a tremendous opportunity for our team and clients," he said. "We share a commitment to excellence, integrity, and accountability. With access to King Risk's extensive resources and innovative strategies, we're confident our clients will benefit from an even broader range of services-while continuing to receive the personalized attention they value."
King Risk Partners was pleased to work alongside Helfer & Associates on the transaction, who served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Fidens team.
About King Risk Partners
King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .
For additional information, please contact:
King Risk Partners
[email protected]
SOURCE King Risk Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment