King Risk Partners Announces Acquisition Of Fidens Insurance Brokers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For more than a decade, Fidens Insurance Brokers has built a strong reputation for industry expertise and professionalism. Specializing in commercial insurance, the firm serves clients across a range of sectors including construction, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and technology. Fidens also brings deep knowledge of mergers & acquisitions insurance, with a proven track record in negotiating complex representations and warranty coverages within the global market.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fidens to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their stellar reputation, industry expertise, and client-first approach align perfectly with our growth strategy. This partnership strengthens our presence not only in New Jersey but also supports our broader goal of expanding through collaboration with top-tier agencies."

Brian Liedell, Owner and Managing Director of Fidens Insurance Brokers, shared his excitement about the future. "Joining King Risk Partners is a tremendous opportunity for our team and clients," he said. "We share a commitment to excellence, integrity, and accountability. With access to King Risk's extensive resources and innovative strategies, we're confident our clients will benefit from an even broader range of services-while continuing to receive the personalized attention they value."

King Risk Partners was pleased to work alongside Helfer & Associates on the transaction, who served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Fidens team.

