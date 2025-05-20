Kennedy Funding Expands Into Ecuador With $4.15 Million Land Loan To Flower Distributor

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the closing of a $4.15 million land loan to Encanto Lender LLC, for property in Mejía, Pichincha Province, Kennedy Funding adds Ecuador to a growing list of countries where they have successfully closed loans outside of the U.S.

Proceeds from the loan will be used for working capital by Ecuagarden Farms, a family-owned flower distributor known for its roses. The 250-person-strong company, which has been in operation for nearly 40 years and maintains operations in Ecuador and Florida, is among the largest exporters of flowers to the United States. Their high-volume output and broad distribution footprint have cemented their status as a leader in the international floral market.

They also operate a high-end retail storefront, Tanella's Flowers, located in Miami's legendary Aventura Mall. The company plans to expand its operations on two separate properties in Ecuador that total 290 acres.

Luciano Cuneo of LMC Alternative Business Capital in Miami, the broker on the deal, said that he brought the opportunity to Kennedy Funding because of the firm's track record for closing loans abroad.

"Kennedy is one of the few private lenders who does business with foreign nationals and one of the only ones who lend in foreign countries," Cuneo said, adding that LMC and Kennedy Funding have closed several deals together since 2020. "We have an excellent relationship with Kennedy Funding, and we know that they can do what other lenders say is impossible to achieve."

Mark Falzone, Executive Loan Officer at Kennedy Funding, explained that the firm's extensive experience outside the U.S. makes them the go-to resource for international lending.

"A U.S.-based firm lending in commercial real estate markets in places like Ecuador - and doing so successfully - is a rarity," Falzone said. "Kennedy Funding is recognized globally for its ability to close loans others won't even consider."

Falzone added that land loans bring another layer of complexity to international deals, but that Kennedy Funding is well-equipped to work on them.

"Nearly every financial institution has a policy to not consider land deals anywhere in the world, both in America and internationally," Falzone said. "It's simple: very few lenders will even look at raw land, especially outside the U.S. - but that's where Kennedy Funding excels."

Kevin Wolfer, CEO and President of Kennedy Funding, said that the firm has closed land loans abroad in numerous countries and on three continents, including Central and South America.

"Closing this $4.15 million deal for Ecuagarden once again disputes the notion that businesses in other countries can't access U.S. capital," Wolfer said. "A lender like us knows how to conduct the proper due diligence and navigate local regulations to get to the finish line - even when others can't. That's the Kennedy advantage. We proudly continue to help businesses connect with the funding they need to grow, no matter where they are located."

Ecuagarden's two properties in Ecuador are known as Hacienda Santa Isabel and Hacienda San Juan. The former is a 150-acre zoned agricultural site south of the Pan- American Highway that borders the Ecuadorian capital, Quito. The site is in the Uyumbicho sector, a rural parish in Pichincha province. The latter is a 140-acre site at the center of Alausi, a small rural community around 20 miles from Hacienda Santa Isabel. Hacienda San Juan, accessible from the Panamericana Sur (E35) highway, was primarily utilized for livestock farming and agricultural purposes.

"Ecuagarden will put the $4.15 million loan to good use as they continue to scale and meet the global demand for fresh flowers," Wolfer said. "We are glad to be a small part of the company's story."

For more information about Kennedy Funding, visit .

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

