QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2025 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 20, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record June 13, 2025.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol“QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB's website at QNBbank.com .

CONTACT: David W. Freeman QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5619 ...